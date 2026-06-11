DVLA denies licences to 4,896 drivers over poor eyesight

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) says 4,896 drivers were denied licences last year after failing mandatory eye tests, as part of efforts to improve road safety in Ghana. The screening exercise revealed various vision-related conditions, with officials warning that poor eyesight remains a major but often overlooked cause of road accidents.

DVLA says 4,896 drivers were denied licences last year after failing mandatory eye tests.

Over 251,000 drivers were screened nationwide, with vision problems like glaucoma, cataracts, and refractive errors detected.

Officials say the eye testing regime is improving road safety by identifying hidden health conditions linked to accidents.

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A total of 4,896 drivers were turned away from obtaining or renewing their licences last year after failing mandatory eye tests, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has revealed, highlighting growing concerns over road safety linked to poor eyesight.

According to the DVLA, the affected applicants were found to have various eye conditions, including refractive errors, glaucoma and cataracts, which made them medically unfit to drive.

In all, 251,117 commercial and private drivers underwent compulsory eye screening at accredited centres nationwide. While 218,471 applicants representing about 87 per cent passed the tests, 32,645 initially failed.

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Out of those who failed the first screening, 24,483 were later cleared after receiving treatment or corrective measures such as prescribed lenses.

However, 4,896 were ultimately denied licences for failing to meet the required medical standards.

The DVLA says the strict enforcement of eye testing under Regulation 29 of L.I. 2180 of the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683), is part of wider efforts to reduce preventable road crashes linked to impaired vision.

Officials warn that poor eyesight remains a silent but significant factor in road accidents, often going unnoticed until routine medical checks expose the problem.

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Speaking on the development, in an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times, the Director for Driver Training, Testing and Licensing, Kafui Semevo, said the screening exercise has also revealed hidden health conditions among drivers, including cataracts and vision problems linked to hypertension.

He noted that some drivers only discovered their conditions during the tests, and those who initially failed the test, were later granted licences after undergoing treatment and medical intervention, including the use of prescribed lenses.

He noted that the Authority had identified cases of drivers with single vision, following a survey conducted by the Optometry Department of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

He said about 10 such cases were initially recorded at the Greater Accra Regional Office of the DVLA during the early stages of the reform.

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According to him, drivers whose vision impairments could not be corrected had their licences revoked in line with the law, while those with treatable conditions had their licences suspended until they were medically cleared.

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Semevo also disclosed emerging policy discussions that could allow drivers with “single vision” to operate only private vehicles, while being barred from commercial driving under proposed regulatory changes

DVLA is currently working with the University of Cape Coast and the Ghana Optometric Association to assess the impact of the reforms and strengthen enforcement.

The Coordinator of the DVLA-GOA Eye Care Reforms Project and Head of the Eye Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent of Police (Dr) Remi Ninkpe has also cautioned drivers against self-medication or the use of unprescribed eye drops and glasses, urging regular eye checks as part of responsible driving habits.