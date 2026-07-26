Power cuts to hit parts of Accra, Ashanti and Central Region from July 26: See 7 day schedule

ECG has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accra (Accra West and East), Ashanti Region, Tema, Central Region from July 26 for maintenance works.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accra, Ashanti, Tema, Central Region from July 20 which will run for the next 7 days.

The outages, planned for 9:00am to 5:00pm in most affected areas, are due to emergency maintenance works and system upgrades.

ECG says the exercise is necessary to fix faults and improve electricity reliability.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced emergency maintenance works following multiple faults that have recently disrupted power supply in parts of Accra (West and East), Central region, Tema and Ashanti Region.

READ ALSO: 7 ways to use many gadgets and still pay less electricity bills

According to ECG, the outages in affected areas are linked to technical challenges within the power distribution’s network, with maintenance works scheduled to begin in various communities.

In a notice shared on its official social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ECG said the exercise will commence from Sunday, July 26, between 9:00am and 5:00pm, although timelines may vary in some locations. Details of the specific schedules for affected areas have been attached below.

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The power distributor explained that the temporary interruption is necessary to enable engineers carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at improving service reliability and preventing further faults.

READ ALSO: 4 arrested over alleged theft of ECG cash in PDS scandal

The exercise forms part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance operations announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise electricity supply and address challenges within its distribution infrastructure.

Ghana’s power sector has experienced steady growth in electricity demand over the years, placing increasing pressure on transmission and distribution systems.

Continuous investments in maintenance works, recent transformer upgrades and network improvements remain essential to improving reliability and reducing unexpected outages.

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