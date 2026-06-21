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7 ways to use many gadgets and still pay less electricity bills

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:36 - 21 June 2026
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Does this sound familiar? You're charging your smartphone, streaming your favourite series on a smart TV, and working on your laptop, and suddenly – dumsor strikes.

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When the lights come back, you're left staring at an electricity bill that makes your heart skip a beat.

In Ghana today, where energy costs keep climbing but our need to stay connected never stops, many of us feel trapped in this expensive cycle.

But here's the shocking truth: You could be wasting hundreds of cedis every year on electricity you're not even properly using!

The good news? With some clever tweaks and smart habits, you can keep all your essential gadgets running while dramatically cutting your power costs.

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Whether you're a student surviving on mobile data, a remote worker juggling multiple devices, or a family trying to keep everyone's tech charged, these proven, practical strategies will help you

1. Choose energy-efficient devices

Choose energy-efficient devices

Opt for gadgets with high energy efficiency ratings, such as ENERGY STAR-certified appliances, LED-backlit screens, and laptops instead of power-intensive desktop computers.

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Energy-efficient devices consume less power while delivering optimal performance, helping to lower electricity costs over time.

2. Implement smart power management

Enable power-saving modes on all devices, use smart power strips to eliminate phantom loads, and unplug chargers and appliances when not in use.

These small adjustments prevent unnecessary energy wastage and reduce standby power consumption.

3. Optimise usage habits

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Optimise usage habits

Charge multiple devices simultaneously during off-peak hours (if your tariff plan supports it) and avoid overcharging.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons your ECG prepaid meter drains fast in Ghana

Limit the use of high-energy appliances like air conditioners and electric heaters by adopting natural cooling methods or energy-efficient alternatives.

4. Utilise renewable energy solutions

Invest in solar-powered chargers, portable solar panels, or hybrid solar-inverter systems to supplement grid electricity.

Solar energy is particularly effective in Ghana’s sunny climate and can significantly reduce reliance on expensive grid power.

5. Monitor and control energy consumption

Monitor and control energy consumption

Use energy-monitoring devices or smart plugs to track electricity usage and identify power-hungry gadgets.

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Prepaid meters can also help regulate spending by allowing you to monitor consumption in real time.

6. Adopt efficient charging practices

Avoid leaving devices plugged in overnight, use fast charging only when necessary, and charge phones in aeroplane mode to reduce power draw.

READ MORE: 10 animals with the shortest life on earth

Proper charging habits extend battery life and minimise energy waste.

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7. Take advantage of government and utility incentives

Take advantage of government and utility incentives

Check for energy-saving rebates, subsidies on efficient appliances, or demand-side management programmes from ECG, NEDCo, or the Energy Commission.

These initiatives can help offset the cost of upgrading to energy-efficient technology.

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