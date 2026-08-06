Oseikrom Sikanii and Beeztrap KOTM have sparked speculation of a possible fallout despite their history of successful collaborations.

Oseikrom Sikanii and Beeztrap KOTM have sparked speculation of a possible fallout despite their history of successful collaborations.

Oseikrom Sikanii vs Beeztrap KOTM: Everything we know about the emerging beef

Ghana’s Asakaa and street music scene could be heading towards another rap showdown as growing tension between Oseikrom Sikanii and Beeztrap KOTM continues to attract attention online.

Tension is brewing: Comments attributed to Oseikrom Sikanii about Beeztrap KOTM’s music and award success have fuelled speculation of a growing rap rivalry between the two artistes.

They have a strong history: The rappers have collaborated on songs including Fly Girl, its remix with Gyakie, Number One and other projects, making the reported fallout particularly notable.

No confirmed beef yet: Despite social media exchanges and reports that Oseikrom Sikanii has fired back at Beeztrap KOTM, neither artiste has officially confirmed that they are engaged in a full-blown feud.

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The two rappers have built a strong musical relationship through several collaborations, making recent exchanges between them particularly intriguing. While neither artiste has formally declared a full-blown beef, comments and social media activity have fuelled speculation that their relationship may have taken an unexpected turn.

The latest development came after Oseikrom Sikanii reportedly responded to comments from Beeztrap KOTM, prompting fans to question whether a rap battle could be taking shape.

How the tension reportedly started

The situation appears to have been sparked by comments surrounding the contributions of Oseikrom Sikanii to music associated with Beeztrap KOTM.

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According to reports circulating online, Oseikrom Sikanii suggested that his contribution to one of Beeztrap KOTM’s songs was instrumental to its success.

He was also reportedly heard claiming that one of his verses was strong enough to have helped Beeztrap KOTM secure an award.

Those remarks have since generated debate among fans, with some interpreting them as a challenge to Beeztrap KOTM and others viewing them as ordinary competitive talk between rappers.

The situation intensified after reports emerged that Oseikrom Sikanii had fired back at Beeztrap KOTM, with some social media users describing the development as the beginning of a rap beef.

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However, there has not yet been a comprehensive statement from both artistes confirming that they are officially engaged in a feud.

Their history makes the situation more interesting

The biggest reason the reported tension has caught attention is the pair’s extensive history of working together.

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Beeztrap KOTM and Oseikrom Sikanii first gained significant attention together through 'Fly Girl', released in 2024. The song was later followed by a remix featuring Gyakie and Oseikrom Sikanii. The original collaboration and remix helped establish the two artistes as a notable pairing within Ghana’s new-school music scene.

They also collaborated on Number One, a song associated with Oseikrom Sikanii’s *Hansy Calm Down* project.

Their working relationship continued into 2025, when both appeared alongside Skyface SDW, Pappy Kojo and Jay Bahd on DW3.

The collaboration between the two therefore extends beyond a single hit song, making any suggestion of a fallout more significant.

Beeztrap KOTM’s rise has changed the dynamics

Beeztrap KOTM has rapidly established himself as one of the prominent figures of Ghana’s new-school Asakaa and hip-hop movement.

The rapper’s breakthrough has been supported by collaborations with major names in Ghanaian music, including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Gyakie, Kweku Smoke, Reggie, O’Kenneth, Skyface SDW and others.

His 2025 album POWER further strengthened his position, while his growing catalogue has continued to attract attention in 2026.

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Beeztrap’s rise has also been reflected in his awards success. He won the Next Rated Act award at the 2024 3Music Awards and later secured the Best New Artiste prize at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

That trajectory makes the reported comments about his achievements and awards particularly noteworthy.

Oseikrom Sikanii is no newcomer to the street music scene

Oseikrom Sikanii has also carved out a strong identity within Ghana’s street music and rap culture.

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He has worked with artistes including Kweku Smoke, Black Sherif, Fameye, Kelvynboy, Jay Bahd, Kofi Mole, Medikal and Beeztrap KOTM, among others.

His catalogue and collaborations have helped establish him as one of the recognisable voices in Ghana’s street-oriented music movement.

His relationship with Beeztrap KOTM has consequently been an important part of both artistes’ musical journeys.

One of the most discussed aspects of the situation is the reported suggestion that Oseikrom Sikanii’s contribution to one of Beeztrap KOTM’s songs played a role in the latter’s award success.

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That claim has not been independently established as the definitive reason for any particular award.

What is confirmed, however, is that Beeztrap KOTM has enjoyed notable award success in recent years. He won Next Rated Act at the 2024 3Music Awards and Best New Artiste at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The reported comments have therefore become a major talking point because they appear to challenge how much credit each artiste believes the other deserves for their collaborative successes.

Is this actually a beef?

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For now, it is too early to call it a confirmed beef.

There are signs of tension, including social media posts, reported comments and claims that Oseikrom Sikanii has responded to Beeztrap KOTM.

However, neither artiste has clearly established that they have ended their professional relationship or entered an official rap feud.

It is also possible that the exchanges are part of the competitive nature of Ghanaian hip-hop, where artistes often use provocative comments and lyrical competition to generate attention.

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Until either artiste releases a direct diss track or makes an unequivocal statement about the situation, describing it as an apparent fallout or emerging rap tension is more accurate than declaring an established beef.

The timing is particularly interesting because the two have continued to appear in each other’s musical orbit despite their reported differences.

Their Fly Girl collaboration became one of their most recognisable joint releases, while the remix brought Gyakie into the equation.

They later appeared together on DW3, alongside other prominent names from Ghana’s rap scene.

That history suggests that the two have previously maintained a productive creative relationship.

If the latest exchanges develop into a genuine feud, it would therefore represent a significant change in a partnership that has produced several collaborations.

What could happen next?

The next move from either artiste could determine whether the situation remains social media speculation or develops into a full rap rivalry.

Fans will be watching to see whether Beeztrap KOTM responds directly, whether Oseikrom Sikanii releases further comments or music, or whether the two eventually clarify their positions.

For now, the situation remains unresolved.

What is clear is that two artistes who have previously enjoyed a successful creative partnership are now at the centre of growing speculation about tension.

With both rappers having established themselves in Ghana’s competitive Asakaa and hip-hop space, any direct musical exchange between them would likely attract significant attention.