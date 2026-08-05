Black Sherif’s sold-out New York show: Setlist highlights, standout moments and what comes next

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has added another major milestone to his growing international career after delivering a sold-out headline performance at New York’s iconic Hammerstein Ballroom.

Black Sherif sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on August 1, 2026, delivering an energetic headline performance as part of his Sun Swagga tour.

The Ghanaian star performed fan favourites including “Body” and “Iron Boy” and previewed three unreleased songs, giving fans a glimpse of his next musical chapter.

The New York concert adds to Black Sherif’s growing international profile, following previous headline milestones in London, North America and Europe. His next confirmed appearance is August 14 in London.

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The Sun Swagga tour stop, held on Saturday, August 1, 2026, drew a packed audience to the Manhattan venue, where the Ghanaian artiste delivered a high-energy performance that celebrated his biggest records while giving fans a glimpse of what could come next.

The sold out concert , with the venue filled to capacity as fans turned up in large numbers. Additional post-show reports also described the performance as a sold-out event.

The concert had been billed as Black Sherif’s only United States stop on the 2026 Sun Swagga tour, making the New York performance an important moment in his international campaign.

A packed Hammerstein Ballroom

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The choice of Hammerstein Ballroom was significant. The historic Manhattan venue has a capacity of roughly 3,500 people, making the sold-out performance one of Black Sherif’s biggest headline appearances in New York.

Footage and images from the night showed an enthusiastic crowd singing along, dancing and responding to the artiste’s energetic delivery.

The atmosphere reflected the growing connection between Black Sherif and the Ghanaian and wider African diaspora in North America.

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Rather than simply relying on nostalgia, the performance also served as a statement of how far the 24-year-old artiste has travelled since emerging from Konongo.

Which songs did Black Sherif perform?

A complete, independently verified performance-order setlist from the August 1 show has not yet been published by Black Sherif’s team or the venue.

However, post-show reports confirm that the set included major crowd favourites such as “Body” and “Iron Boy”, while the artiste also previewed three unreleased songs.

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Based on Black Sherif’s recent live repertoire and the songs promoted ahead of the New York concert, fans were also expected to hear records including “Second Sermon”, “Kwaku the Traveller”, “Oil in My Head” and “Soja”. These should be treated as reported repertoire rather than a confirmed performance-order setlist until an official or independently corroborated list becomes available.

Ticketmaster’s published historical setlist for Black Sherif’s 2025 North American performances also shows the breadth of his live catalogue, including “One”, “Lord I’m Amazed”, “January 9th”, “Soja”, “Yaya”, “Dreamer”, “Body”, “Oil in My Head”, “So It Goes”, “First Sermon”, “Second Sermon”* and *“Kwaku the Traveller”.

Setlist highlights reported from New York

Body

Iron Boy

Three unreleased songs previewed for the audience

Other established fan favourites from his catalogue

Fans turn the show into a Ghanaian celebration

One of the defining features of the night was the response from the audience.

Videos from the concert showed fans singing along to Black Sherif’s records and matching his energy throughout the performance. GhanaWeb described the atmosphere as electric, with concertgoers dancing and recording the show on their phones.

The scenes also reinforced the growing role of Black Sherif’s music in connecting Ghanaian audiences at home with listeners across the diaspora.

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For an artiste whose music frequently explores struggle, ambition, faith and perseverance, performing to a packed New York venue offered another visible marker of his international reach.

Perhaps one of the most intriguing moments came when Black Sherif used the concert to preview three unreleased songs.

The move gives fans another reason to watch his next musical chapter closely, particularly as he continues to build on the success of *Iron Boy* and his newer releases.

His June 2026 single Find A Way was described as part of a new phase in his career, following SWAGGA and the continued momentum of Iron Boy.

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What comes next for Black Sherif?

Black Sherif is not slowing down after the New York performance.

His next confirmed appearance listed by Ticketmaster is August 14, 2026, at the Crystal Palace Bowl in London, where he is billed alongside Davido, Omah Lay, Gabzy, TxC, ECool and Morravey.

The London appearance will give the Ghanaian star another opportunity to perform for a major African and international audience following his successful New York headline show.

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Black Sherif’s international headline journey

His latest New York triumph is part of a wider progression that has seen him repeatedly step up to larger international stages.

November 2022 — KOKO, London: Black Sherif’s sold-out KOKO performance marked an early breakthrough for his international headline career, with Burna Boy joining him on stage during the show.

April 2025 — North America: He embarked on the North American leg of his Iron Boy tour, performing in cities including Washington, Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Toronto.

May–July 2025 — Europe and the UK: The Iron Boy tour continued across Europe before Black Sherif closed the UK leg with three consecutive sold-out performances, including two nights at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire and a Birmingham show.

August 2026 — New York: His latest Sun Swagga* headline show at Hammerstein Ballroom became another sold-out international milestone, with the performance attracting a packed audience in Manhattan.

From KOKO to Hammerstein Ballroom, the trajectory is clear: Black Sherif is increasingly moving from being a promising Ghanaian export to an established international touring artiste.

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