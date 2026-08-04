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4 suspects arrested over Wassa Akropong gold robbery; 1 suspect wanted

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:34 - 04 August 2026
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Wassa Akropong Gold Robbery: 4 Arrested, 1 Wanted by Police
Four suspects have been arrested by the Police in connection with a gold robbery at Wassa Akropong in the Tarkwa area, where cash and gold worth thousands of cedis were stolen.
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  • Police arrest four suspected members of a gold robbery syndicate in Wassa Akropong.

  • Suspects allegedly stole GH¢24,000 cash and gold valued at GH¢94,530.

  • One more suspect, identified as Agogo, is being pursued by Police.

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The Western Central Regional Police Command has arrested four suspected members of a robbery syndicate believed to be behind a violent gold robbery incident at Wassa Akropong in the Tarkwa area.

The suspects were arrested following investigations into a robbery that occurred on March 11, 2026, at about 11:00 p.m.

According to the Police, the complainant, Mr. Orls Oduro, who operates a gold-buying business at Tamakloe, was attacked while returning home after closing his shop.

READ ALSO: Mother of 2 jailed for life after High Court convicts her of murdering husband

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Mr. Oduro reportedly hired an Okada rider to transport him to his residence at Wassa Akropong, but armed men intercepted them on the way and robbed them at gunpoint.

The robbers made away with GH¢24,000 in cash, seven pounds and six matches of gold valued at GH¢94,530, as well as two mobile phones; an iPhone XR and a Tecno Spark 12.

Following the report, the Police launched investigations and conducted intelligence-led operations on July 21 and 22, 2026, at Duaso and Domeabra, leading to the arrest of four suspects.

READ ALSO: How to get a Police clearance certificate in Ghana: step-by-step

The suspects have been identified as 25-year-old Kwabena Amuah, alias IK; 28-year-old Mohammed Nasir, alias Mallam; 24-year-old Samuel Agyei, alias Okese-1; and 26-year-old Kofi Gyasi, alias Brefo.

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They were arraigned before the Wassa Akropong District Court on July 23, 2026, and have since been remanded into Police custody to assist with ongoing investigations.

The Police are also pursuing another suspect, identified as Agogo, and have appealed to the public to provide any credible information that could lead to his arrest.

READ ALSO: Police licence checks at a road stop: What the law says, your rights, plus possible penalties

The Western Central Regional Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property while ensuring that individuals involved in criminal activities are brought to justice.

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