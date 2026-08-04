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How to get a Police clearance certificate in Ghana: step-by-step

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:04 - 04 August 2026
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How to obtain a Police clearance certificate in Ghana: A step-by-step guide
A Police Clearance Certificate, commonly known as a Police Report, is an official document issued by the Ghana Police Service confirming whether an individual has a criminal record in Ghana.
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  • Police Clearance Certificates are issued by the Criminal Data Services Bureau of the Ghana Police Service for employment, visa, immigration and other official purposes.

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  • Applicants can apply online, in person or through an authorised representative, depending on their location.

  • The process involves submitting personal details, paying the required fee, undergoing vetting where applicable and collecting the certificate, with additional authentication required for some overseas uses.

The certificate is commonly required for employment, visa and immigration applications, admission to educational institutions, professional licensing and other official purposes.

The service is available to Ghanaians living both in Ghana and abroad, as well as foreign nationals who have lived in Ghana for at least three (3) months.

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Also Read: 2025/26 Recruitment: Check Aptitude Test Result Dates for Police, Fire, Prisons, and Immigration

Which office issues the certificate?

Official Logo of the riminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service
Official Logo of the riminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service

The Police Clearance Certificate is issued by the Criminal Data Services Bureau (CDSB) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

The bureau maintains criminal records and conducts background checks for applicants. While the certificate is processed by the CID Headquarters in Accra, regional police commands may assist with parts of the application process.

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Also Read: 2025/26 Recruitment: Key update for Police, Fire, Prisons and Immigration Recruits as Phase 2 Begins

Step 1: Choose your application method

Ghana Police Headqaurters in Accra
Ghana Police Headqaurters in Accra

Applicants can apply through any of the following channels:

Online application

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The Ghana Police Service provides an online application system through its e-Services portal, allowing applicants to complete the process remotely.

Applicants must first create an account, select the Police Clearance Certificate service, complete the application form and pay the required fee through the government's Ghana.Gov payment platform.

The online platform is available to applicants both in Ghana and abroad.

Also Read: 2025/26 Recruitment: Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for Police, Fire, Prisons & Immigration

In-person application

Applicants who prefer to apply physically can visit the CID Headquarters in Accra or the nearest regional police command to obtain and complete the application form.

Application through a representative

Ghanaians living abroad who cannot apply online may authorise a representative, such as a relative or trusted friend, to apply on their behalf at the CID Headquarters.

The representative must complete CID Form 196 (Nominal Vetting Form on Behalf of Applicant Not Resident in Ghana) and provide the required documents, including passport photographs and the applicant's personal details.

Also Read: 2025 Internal Security Services Recruitment: All You Need to Know About the New E-Portal

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Step 2: Submit the required documents

A sample of the Ghana card. Image via firmusadvisory.com

Applicants should be prepared to provide:

  • Full name (as it appears on official identification)

  • Date and place of birth

  • Ghana Card or passport details

  • Residential and postal address

  • Passport-sized photographs

  • Any additional information requested by the Ghana Police Service

Step 3: Pay the application fee

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Applicants using the online service must pay through Ghana.Gov.Gh

Those applying in person should follow the payment instructions provided by the Ghana Police Service and keep their receipt as proof of payment.

As fees may change periodically, applicants are advised to confirm the current charge before making payment.

Also Read: Interior Ministry opens recruitment for 4 security services: What to know and how to apply

Step 4: Complete the vetting process

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Applicants applying in person may be required to undergo fingerprint collection as part of the criminal records check.

The digital application system has significantly reduced delays associated with the previous manual process.

Step 5: Wait for processing

Processing times vary depending on the volume of applications.

Under the standard process, Police Clearance Certificates are generally issued within ten (10) working days, although this may change depending on operational requirements.

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Step 6: Collect your certificate

Once processing is complete, applicants will be notified to collect their Police Clearance Certificate from the office where the application was submitted.

Applicants should carefully check all personal details on the certificate before using it for employment, immigration or any other official purpose.

Also Read: Photocopying Ghana Card now prohibited for transactions as NIA enforces new identity rules

Additional step for overseas use

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If the certificate will be used outside Ghana, additional authentication may be required.

This may include notarisation by a Notary Public, certification by the Judicial Service of Ghana and attestation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before further authentication by the relevant Ghanaian embassy or high commission.

Applicants should confirm the specific requirements with the receiving country or diplomatic mission before beginning the authentication process.

Also Read: How to correct your date of birth on the Ghana Card: (Step-by-Step guide)

Important note

Application fees, processing times and procedures may change from time to time. Applicants are therefore advised to verify the latest requirements through the Ghana Police Service e-Services portal, the CID Headquarters or the nearest police station before submitting an application.

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