GOIL PLC formerly known as GOIL Company Limited and Ghana Oil Company and also known as GOIL

GOIL PLC formerly known as GOIL Company Limited and Ghana Oil Company and also known as GOIL

See latest fuel prices at various pumps after Mahama's GH¢2.00 intervention

Diesel prices have dropped by up to GH¢2 per litre at major fuel stations across Ghana following President John Mahama's directive. Check the latest petrol and diesel prices at GOIL, Shell, Star Oil, JP, Nick Petroleum and Allied.

Diesel prices have fallen by about GH¢2 per litre at major fuel stations across Ghana after President John Mahama ordered a temporary reduction in the regulatory margin effective August 4, 2026.

JP and Star Oil are selling diesel at GH¢16.97 per litre, while GOIL, Shell, Nick Petroleum and Allied are charging between GH¢17.26 and GH¢18.50, depending on the station.

The government's one-month intervention aims to ease transport costs and inflation, while petrol prices remain unchanged and continue to vary across oil marketing companies.

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Diesel prices have dropped by about GH¢2 per litre at several major fuel stations in Ghana following the government’s temporary intervention in the fuel market.

The new prices took effect on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, after President John Dramani Mahama directed that the regulatory margin on diesel be reduced by GH¢2 per litre for 1 month. Petrol prices on the other hand continue to vary across fuel stations.

Latest fuel prices at selected stations

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At JP fuel stations, regular petrol, sold as SupremA Super, is priced at GH¢14.53 per litre, while SupremO Diesel is selling at GH¢16.97 per litre and the J-Supreme premium product is priced at GH¢17.77 per litre.

At Nick Petroleum, petrol is selling at GH¢15.15 per litre, while diesel is priced at GH¢17.97 per litre.

State-owned GOIL is selling Super XP petrol at GH¢15.99 per litre and Diesel XP at GH¢17.26 per litre. Its premium Super XP RON 95 product is priced at GH¢17.77 per litre.

At Shell, regular petrol is selling at GH¢16.29 per litre, while diesel is priced at GH¢17.49 per litre.

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Star Oil is offering petrol at GH¢14.53 per litre and diesel at GH¢16.97 per litre.

At Allied Oil, petrol is priced at GH¢15.50 per litre, while diesel is selling at GH¢18.50 per litre.

Current fuel prices at various OMCs as at this morning. #JoySMS pic.twitter.com/UTQiMiFomB — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) August 4, 2026

Current fuel prices at various OMCs as at this morning. #JoySMS pic.twitter.com/fUc04x4BB9 — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) August 4, 2026

Why did Mahama order the price reduction?

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President Mahama announced the intervention on Monday, August 3, directing the reduction of the regulatory margin on diesel by GH¢2 per litre for one month.

The government said the measure was intended to cushion consumers, prevent increases in transport fares, control inflation and reduce the effect of high fuel costs on food, goods and services.

Diesel is used by commercial vehicles, haulage companies, farmers, industries and power generators. An increase in its price can therefore raise transport and production costs, which may eventually be passed on to consumers.

How long will the reduction last?

The GH¢2 diesel intervention is expected to remain in place for one month from August 4, 2026, unless the government reviews or extends it. The Presidency said it would continue monitoring developments in the international energy market and introduce further measures where necessary.

The country’s fuel prices are influenced by factors including international petroleum prices, the cedi-dollar exchange rate, taxes, levies, distribution costs and the margins charged by oil marketing companies.