NPA releases new fuel price floors for 4-15 August: See latest petrol and diesel rates

NPA releases new fuel price floors for 4-15 August: See latest petrol and diesel rates

NPA releases new fuel price floors for 4-15 August: See latest petrol and diesel rates

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has announced the official ex-pump price floors for the second pricing window of August, covering 4 to 15 August 2026, with diesel recording a GH¢2.00 per litre reduction following a directive from President John Dramani Mahama to provide temporary relief to consumers.

Diesel's price floor has been reduced by GH¢2.00 per litre following a government directive aimed at easing transport costs and inflationary pressures.

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Petrol and LPG price floors remain unchanged, while new benchmark prices have also been published for kerosene and Marine Gas Oil.

The revised price floors take effect from 4 to 15 August 2026, although actual pump prices may vary depending on individual oil marketing companies.

Under the latest pricing schedule, the price floor for petrol remains GH¢14.53 per litre, unchanged from the previous pricing window. Diesel has been reduced to GH¢14.97 per litre, down from GH¢16.97 per litre, while Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) remains unchanged at GH¢11.06 per kilogram.

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The NPA also published price floors of GH¢16.08 per litre for Marine Gas Oil (MGO) Local and GH¢14.46 per litre for kerosene.

Why diesel prices have fallen

The GH¢2.00 reduction in diesel prices follows President John Dramani Mahama's directive to lower the regulatory margin on diesel for one month, effective 4 August 2026.

The GH¢2.00 reduction in diesel prices follows President John Dramani Mahama's directive to lower the regulatory margin on diesel for one month, effective 4 August 2026.

According to a statement signed by the Minister for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the intervention was approved by Cabinet to protect consumers from rising fuel costs.

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The Presidency said the temporary measure is intended to "cushion consumers, prevent transport fare hikes, contain inflationary pressures, and mitigate the pass-through effect of higher fuel prices on the cost of living."

Government also indicated that it would continue monitoring developments in the international energy market and introduce further policy measures where necessary to protect Ghanaians and sustain the country's economic recovery.

The latest intervention mirrors a similar fuel relief package introduced in April 2026, when the government reduced the regulatory margin on diesel and petrol to shield consumers from higher global oil prices.

Unlike diesel, the NPA maintained the price floor for petrol at GH¢14.53 per litre and LPG at GH¢11.06 per kilogram, indicating that current market conditions did not warrant adjustments for the two products during this pricing window.

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What the price floors mean

Goil fuel station (left) and Star Oil fuel Station (right).

The NPA's published figures are minimum ex-pump price floors under the Petroleum Product Pricing Guidelines (PPPG). They do not necessarily represent the final prices consumers will pay at filling stations.

Actual pump prices may differ because Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) can apply their own operating margins. The published floors also exclude International Oil Trading Company (IOTC) premiums and Bulk Import, Distribution and Export Company (BIDEC) charges.

What motorists should expect

A picture of Kaneshie public transport 'trotro' station in Accra. Source: ghana.for91days.com

The revised price floors take effect from 4 to 15 August 2026, after which the NPA will review market conditions for the next pricing window.

The diesel reduction is expected to ease operating costs for commercial transport operators, haulage companies, farmers, manufacturers and other businesses that depend heavily on diesel. Motorists and commuters will also be watching to see whether the lower benchmark translates into reduced pump prices and helps ease pressure on transport fares.

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