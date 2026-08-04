Shatta Wale blasts Sammy Flex, team after ShattaFest UK chaos (VIDEO)

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has publicly expressed frustration with members of his team following the controversy surrounding his recent ShattaFest concert in the United Kingdom.

Shatta Wale has criticised members of the Shatta Movement, claiming he carries the financial burden of running the team while others contribute little.

The dancehall star also criticised his PR manager, Sammy Flex, accusing him of focusing too much on Stonebwoy on his podcast instead of promoting the Shatta Wale brand.

His comments come days after ShattaFest UK was cancelled following an incident that triggered a crowd surge and left several people needing medical attention.

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During a TikTok Live session on Monday, 3 August 2026, the musician questioned the level of support he receives from people within his camp, claiming that he carries much of the financial responsibility for keeping the Shatta Movement running.

Shatta Wale alleged that members of his team contribute little financially, leaving him to generate the money needed to support the group and sustain its activities.

He said;

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They are all fools. I am the only person managing the entire Shatta Movement, and no one gives me money. No one in my crew can say they bring in money. They are always there, and I am the one who goes out to look for money to support them and keep the team going

The dancehall star further complained that some members of his team fail to capitalise on opportunities that could generate income for the movement.

He added;

When I send them to the house of a billionaire, they can't even bring me money. Even the fans create opportunities for me, yet the people closest to me can't do anything to help me

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His criticism extended to his public relations manager, Sammy Flex, whom he accused of failing to use his podcast effectively to promote the Shatta Wale brand.

Shatta Wale particularly took issue with what he described as the programme's frequent focus on fellow dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

He said;

Recently, I was talking to Sammy Flex. I told him to stop talking about Stonebwoy on the podcast every single day. He still thinks we are in the radio era. He doesn't understand the podcast he is doing

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The comments come shortly after the disruption of ShattaFest UK, which was cancelled following an incident that reportedly triggered a crowd surge and left several people requiring medical attention.

Shatta Wale's latest remarks have since added another layer to the fallout from the event, as the artiste openly questions the contribution and effectiveness of people within his inner circle.