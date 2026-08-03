Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, speaking during the launch of the National Community Media Cyber Capacity Building Project in Accra on Monday, August 3, 2026

Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, speaking during the launch of the National Community Media Cyber Capacity Building Project in Accra on Monday, August 3, 2026

Cybersecurity is not just for IT experts: Why every Ghanaian must take online threats seriously

Cybersecurity is no longer just a concern for technology experts. Learn why every Ghanaian must take online threats seriously as the country expands its digital economy.

From mobile money transactions and online banking to social media accounts and digital government services, technology has become part of everyday life for millions of Ghanaians.

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But as more people move online, the risks associated with cyber threats are also increasing. Cybersecurity is no longer an issue reserved for technology professionals, it has become a responsibility that involves citizens, businesses and public institutions.

This was emphasised by the Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, during the launch of the National Community Media Cyber Capacity Building Project in Accra on Monday, August 3, 2026.

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Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, speaking during the launch of the National Community Media Cyber Capacity Building Project in Accra on Monday, August 3, 2026

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According to him, Ghana’s digital transformation can only succeed if cybersecurity becomes a key priority.

sharing personal information online or accessing digital services all depend on secure systee Cyber security has become the foundation upon which digital transformation must be built, he said.

Many people associate cybersecurity with complex computer systems and experts working behind screens. However, everyday digital activities such as sending money through mobile platforms, sharing personal information online or accessing digital services all depend on secure systeems.

READ ALSO: 5 easy ways to spot phishing scams and fake links before you click

The Deputy Minister explained that trust is essential for citizens to confidently participate in the digital economy.

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Digital transformation cannot succeed without trust.

He added:

“Citizens must trust that their personal information is protected. Businesses must trust that digital transactions are secure.”

This means cybersecurity is not only about preventing large-scale attacks on government systems or businesses. It is also about protecting individuals from scams, identity theft, data breaches and online fraud.

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Mr Sukparu noted that cyber threats have wider consequences beyond the technology sector.

Cyber security is an economic imperative, a governance imperative, a national security imperative and increasingly a business and government imperative.

For businesses, a cyberattack can result in financial losses and damage to customer confidence. For government institutions, weak cybersecurity can affect essential digital services relied on by citizens.

As government expands digital initiatives, including efforts to improve digital skills and promote artificial intelligence, the need for secure digital systems becomes even more important.

READ ALSO: 5 Easy ways to protect your Mobile Money PIN from scammers

The Deputy Minister warned that without effective cybersecurity measures, the benefits of digital transformation could be limited.

“Without it, innovation cannot flourish, digital inclusion cannot be sustained and confidence in the digital economy cannot grow.”

While government agencies and technology experts have a role in strengthening cybersecurity systems, individuals also have a responsibility to adopt safer online practices.

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Simple actions such as protecting passwords, avoiding suspicious links, verifying online requests and being careful about sharing personal information can help reduce cyber risks.