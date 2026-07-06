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Ghanaians lost GH¢3.4 million to online investment scams in the first 6 months of 2026 - Here's how to protect yourself

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:35 - 06 July 2026
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Is it scam? Learn how to recognize scams and verify if it's a scam. Creator: SuPatMaN|Credit: Shutterstock
Is it scam? Learn how to recognize scams and verify if it's a scam
The Cyber Security Authority has warned that Ghanaians lost GH¢3.43 million to fraudulent online investment schemes in the first six months of 2026, urging the public to verify investment opportunities and avoid offers promising unusually high returns.
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  • The Cyber Security Authority says 352 online investment scam cases were reported in the first six months of 2026, with victims losing GH¢3.43 million.

  • Fraudsters are using social media, WhatsApp groups and mobile money platforms to lure victims with promises of high investment returns while posing as legitimate businesses.

  • The CSA is urging the public to verify all investment opportunities through recognised regulatory bodies and avoid schemes that promise unrealistic profits before investing.

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Hundreds of Ghanaians have lost more than GH¢3.4 million to fraudulent online investment schemes in the first half of 2026, prompting the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) to issue a fresh public warning over the growing threat of digital fraud.

Cyber Security Authority (CSA)
Cyber Security Authority (CSA)

READ ALSO: Hackers are using FortiBleed to break into business networks - CSA explains the threat

In a public alert, the Authority disclosed that it recorded 352 cases of online investment scams between January and June 2026, with victims collectively losing GH¢3,429,447.

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According to the CSA, the scammers use social media and mobile money platforms to lure unsuspecting people with promises of unusually high investment returns.

The Authority said the fraudsters often disguise themselves as legitimate businesses to gain public trust.

"In their bid to appear credible, threat actors falsely present their schemes as subsidiaries of established foreign companies," the CSA said.

The statement cited names such as Darazz, which fraudsters falsely claim is linked to the legitimate e-commerce company Daraz.

According to the statement, victims are persuaded to transfer money after being promised huge profits from supposed cryptocurrency mining, online business tasks or other investment opportunities.

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However, once payment is made, victims neither receive the promised returns nor recover their original investments.

READ ALSO: Ghana arrests Nigerian man wanted by FBI, INTERPOL in major international cyber fraud case

The Authority also warned that the fraudsters frequently change their identities to avoid detection by regulators and law enforcement agencies.

According to the alert, some of the latest names being used include Darazz, Daily Trade, Ghstore, KUKA, and Edollar.

Darazz
Darazz
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The CSA urged the public to exercise caution before investing money online.

"Be cautious of online platforms promising unusually high returns on investments," the Authority advised.

It also encouraged Ghanaians to avoid joining unsolicited WhatsApp investment groups, ignore unexpected investment offers received through social media or messaging apps, and verify every investment opportunity through recognised regulatory institutions before sending money.

New WhatsApp Tools and Tips to Beat Messaging Scams
New WhatsApp Tools and Tips to Beat Messaging Scams

The Authority further urged anyone who encounters suspicious investment schemes to report them for investigation.

The warning comes as online financial fraud continues to rise across the country, driven by increasing internet usage, widespread mobile money adoption and the growing popularity of digital investment platforms. 

READ ALSO: CSA warns Ghanaian Universities after University of Nottingham cyberattack exposes data of 450,000 students and alumni

Previous reports by the Cyber Security Authority have consistently ranked online fraud, phishing, business email compromise and mobile money scams among the country's most reported cybercrime incidents.

It is advised that legitimate investment firms do not guarantee extraordinary profits within short periods and recommend verifying a company's licence before investing. 

Authorities urge the public never to send money solely based on advertisements seen on social media.

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