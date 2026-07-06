Full list: All 15 Asantehemaa who have served Asanteman (1695-2026)

Nana Ama Bonsu has officially become the 15th Asantehemaa, succeeding the late Nana Konadu Yiadom III as Queen Mother of the Asante Kingdom.

Nana Ama Bonsu has been officially outdoored as the 15th Asantehemaa at the Manhyia Palace.

She succeeds the late Nana Konadu Yiadom III, who died in 2025 after serving as Queen Mother for eight years.

See the complete list of all 15 Asantehemaa who have led Asanteman since 1695.

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She was publicly outdoored on Monday, July 6, 2026, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, bringing to an end the period of transition following the death of Nana Konadu Yiadom III in August 2025.

The Asantehemaa is one of the most influential figures in the Asante Kingdom. As custodian of the royal lineage, she plays a central role in the nomination and selection of an Asantehene whenever the Golden Stool becomes vacant.

Nana Ama Bonsu has been officially outdoored as the 15th Asantehemaa at the Manhyia Palace. Image credit: Manhyia Palace Event and Photos

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The Queen Mother also advises the traditional leadership, promotes Asante customs and traditions, and champions the welfare of women, children and the wider Asante community.

With Nana Ama Bonsu's installation, the centuries-old institution now extends across 15 Queen Mothers since the establishment of the office in 1695.

Full list of Asantehemaa

Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III

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1. Nana Nyarko Kusiamoa (1695 to 1722): The first recorded Asantehemaa, who served during the formative years of the Asante Kingdom. 2. Nana Nkatia Abamo (1722 to 1740) 3. Nana Akua Afriyie (1740 to 1768) 4. Nana Konadu Yiadom I (1768 to 1809): The first Queen Mother to bear the Konadu Yiadom name, later shared by two successors. 5. Nana Akosua Adoma (1809 to 1819)

6. Nana Ama Serwaa (1819 to 1828) 7. Nana Yaa Dufie (1828 to 1836) 8. Nana Afua Sarpon (1836 to 1857) 9. Nana Afua Kobi I (1857 to 1884) 10. Nana Yaa Akyaa (1884 to 1917): One of the longest-serving Queen Mothers of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

11. Nana Konadu Yiadom II (1917 to 1945) 12. Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko (1945 to 1977) 13. Nana Afua Serwaa Kobi Ampem II (1977 to 2016): She served for 39 years, making her one of the longest-serving Asantehemaa in history. She died on November 15, 2016, at the age of 109 and was the mother of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. 14. Nana Konadu Yiadom III (2017 to 2025): Installed at the age of 90, she was the elder sister of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Born in 1927, she served for eight years before her death on August 7, 2025, at the age of 98.

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15. Nana Ama Bonsu (2026 to present): Nana Ama Bonsu was officially outdoored as the 15th Asantehemaa on July 6, 2026, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Her installation restores one of the most important traditional offices in the Asante Kingdom following the vacancy created by the death of Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

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As Queen Mother, she is expected to provide guidance to the traditional leadership, promote Asante culture and customs, support conflict resolution, and champion the welfare of women, children and the wider Asante community.