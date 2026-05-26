Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to embark on official visit to Poland, Canada

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is set to embark on an official working visit to Poland and Canada

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will visit Poland and Canada this week on an official working trip.

The visit aims to strengthen cultural, educational, and diplomatic ties.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II will oversee Asanteman during his absence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is expected to embark on an official working visit to Poland and Canada this week.

The upcoming international trip was disclosed during an emergency meeting of the Asanteman Council held at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, May 25.

According to details shared at the meeting, the Asantehene will first travel to Poland before continuing to Canada as part of efforts aimed at strengthening cultural, diplomatic, educational, and developmental relations between the Asante Kingdom and international partners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by CitiNews, specific details of the engagements have not yet been made public.

The Asantehene’s foreign visits have traditionally involved meetings with government officials, traditional authorities, academic institutions, investors, members of the Ghanaian diaspora, and development partners.

Over the years, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has earned international recognition for championing initiatives in education, peacebuilding, healthcare, investment promotion, and cultural diplomacy.

His overseas engagements have often created opportunities to deepen partnerships and mobilise support for development projects across the Ashanti Region and Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the announcement of the visit signals temporary administrative adjustments within Asanteman in line with long-standing customary governance arrangements.