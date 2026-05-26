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Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to embark on official visit to Poland, Canada

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 06:13 - 26 May 2026
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Asantehene
Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is set to embark on an official working visit to Poland and Canada
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  • Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will visit Poland and Canada this week on an official working trip.

  • The visit aims to strengthen cultural, educational, and diplomatic ties.

  • Daasebre Osei Bonsu II will oversee Asanteman during his absence.

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The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is expected to embark on an official working visit to Poland and Canada this week.

The upcoming international trip was disclosed during an emergency meeting of the Asanteman Council held at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, May 25.

According to details shared at the meeting, the Asantehene will first travel to Poland before continuing to Canada as part of efforts aimed at strengthening cultural, diplomatic, educational, and developmental relations between the Asante Kingdom and international partners.

READ ALSO: EPA bans 'takeaway packs' in Ghana effective January 2027 to curb plastic pollution

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As reported by CitiNews, specific details of the engagements have not yet been made public.

The Asantehene’s foreign visits have traditionally involved meetings with government officials, traditional authorities, academic institutions, investors, members of the Ghanaian diaspora, and development partners.

Over the years, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has earned international recognition for championing initiatives in education, peacebuilding, healthcare, investment promotion, and cultural diplomacy.

READ ALSO: GRNMA reject claims ‘Okada’ riders are neglected at hospitals after accidents

His overseas engagements have often created opportunities to deepen partnerships and mobilise support for development projects across the Ashanti Region and Ghana.

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Meanwhile, the announcement of the visit signals temporary administrative adjustments within Asanteman in line with long-standing customary governance arrangements.

During the monarch’s absence, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, who serves as the Mamponghene and occupant of the Silver Stool, will oversee the affairs of Asanteman.

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