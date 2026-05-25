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All new employees in Ghana to undergo compulsory drug tests under new proposal

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:33 - 25 May 2026
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All new employees in Ghana to undergo compulsory drug tests under new proposal
A senior official at Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission is proposing mandatory drug testing for all job seekers in both public and private sectors as part of efforts to reduce rising drug abuse among young people. The initiative aims to make certified drug tests a standard requirement for employment to help deter substance use and safeguard the future workforce.
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  • A senior official at Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission is proposing compulsory drug testing for all job applicants in both public and private sectors before recruitment.

  • The plan suggests that job seekers must present certified proof of a drug test conducted through NACOC or approved institutions as part of hiring requirements.

  • The proposal aims to discourage drug use among young people and protect the future workforce by reducing substance abuse before employment.

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A senior official at the Narcotics Control Commission is advocating for a nationwide policy that would require all job applicants in Ghana to undergo compulsory drug screening before employment.

The proposal was made by the Deputy Director-General of the Commission, Alexander Twum Barimah, during an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem. He believes the measure should become a standard requirement across both public and private sector recruitment processes.

According to him, every prospective worker should be required to present certified proof of a drug test conducted through NACOC or other officially recognised institutions before being hired.

READ ALSO: Ghana launches e-visa service with no visa fees for all Africans – How it works

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He argues that such a system would help strengthen workplace standards while addressing substance abuse concerns among young people entering the labour market.

He stressed that the policy should not be restricted to specific industries but implemented broadly across all sectors, including private businesses and government institutions.

Twum Barimah explained that introducing mandatory testing at the point of employment could discourage drug use among young job seekers and students preparing to enter the workforce.

We must start testing people on drugs when looking for jobs, he said. He further emphasised the need for uniform enforcement across all employers, stating: We must ensure that in all jobs and companies, private, public, you must present evidence of a drug test with NACOC as the recognised institution to do it.

READ ALSO: Flight from Egypt to London diverted to Rome after passenger was found using power bank

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He cautioned that failure to address the issue early could create future challenges for the country’s workforce development. “So when people know this, it will be one stroke to help us curb the abuse of drugs among the youth, because if not, a time will come and it will be difficult for us to get young people as successors,” he warned.

The push for mandatory drug testing comes at a time when Ghana’s recent security services recruitment exercise introduced stricter screening measures, including drug and mental health assessments.

According to Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, more than 100,000 applicants underwent screening, with over 6,000 disqualified. Of that number, more than 4,000 were rejected over drug-related issues, while about 2,000 failed mental health evaluations.

The Minister said the enhanced checks were aimed at ensuring only physically and mentally fit individuals are admitted into the country’s security services.

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