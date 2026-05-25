Esther Smith’s Ex-Husband opens up on marriage collapse years after divorce

Nearly two decades after the highly publicised collapse of his marriage to celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith, Rev Ahenkan Bonsu has publicly shared details about the moment he realised their relationship had come to an end.

Rev Ahenkan Bonsu has shared details about the breakdown of his marriage to gospel musician Esther Smith during an interview on Radio XYZ.

He claimed he discovered the marriage was over after allegedly learning about a naming ceremony involving Esther Smith in the United States.

Esther Smith has previously denied allegations made against her and maintained that she suffered domestic abuse during the marriage.

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Speaking during an interview on Radio XYZ Ghana, the pastor recounted events that unfolded while Esther Smith had reportedly travelled abroad for a musical engagement.

According to him, he initially attempted to contact the gospel singer but was informed that she had travelled to the United States.

Rev Bonsu said he later received an unexpected phone call from a friend based in America, who allegedly informed him that Esther Smith had attended a programme at a branch of the Church of Pentecost in New York.

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Esther Smith

He claimed;

A friend of mine in the United States called to tell me he had seen her ministering at a Church of Pentecost branch in New York. He said an announcement was made that she would also be holding a naming ceremony there

The pastor explained that he was shocked by the information because, according to him, he had no knowledge that his wife was pregnant or had given birth.

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He further alleged that his friend recorded footage from the naming ceremony and sent it to him electronically.

He stated;

I downloaded the video, transferred it onto a CD and took it to our bishop. That was the moment I officially decided to walk away from the marriage

Rev Bonsu also claimed that one of the most painful aspects of the situation was the name allegedly given to the child.

He said;

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Esther Smith

I had always wanted to name my child Bright Ahenkan Bonsu, and I had discussed it with her before. So when I heard the child had been named Bright Smith Bonsu, it hurt deeply

According to him, Esther Smith initially denied the allegations when confronted by church leadership, but later apologised after the footage was allegedly played before the bishop.

“After the video was shown, all she could say was that she was sorry,” he alleged.

In the same interview, Rev Bonsu accused his former wife of leaving behind their eldest child following the breakdown of the marriage while relocating with the two younger children.

He claimed he had not seen the other two children since the separation.

The marriage between Esther Smith and Rev Ahenkan Bonsu reportedly ended after about four years together, with their divorce becoming one of the most talked-about celebrity separations in Ghana between 2008 and 2010.

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Over the years, however, Esther Smith has consistently shared a different account of the failed marriage.

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In previous interviews, the gospel musician alleged that she suffered domestic abuse during the relationship and claimed the experience nearly cost her life.