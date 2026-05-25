Pascal Amanfo blasts bloggers over prophecy posts following death of Beverly Afaglo

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Pascal Amanfo has publicly expressed frustration and disappointment over the online reactions following the death of Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo.

Nigerian filmmaker Pascal Amanfo has condemned Ghanaian bloggers for circulating prophecy videos after Beverly Afaglo’s death.

He described the practice as insensitive and urged bloggers to show more humanity instead of chasing online attention.

Amanfo also paid an emotional tribute to Beverly Afaglo, praising her talent and contribution to the film industry.

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In a strongly worded social media post, the movie director criticised some Ghanaian bloggers for circulating videos of alleged prophecies connected to the actress’s death, describing the trend as insensitive and unnecessary.

He wrote;

READ MORE: All you need to know about actress Beverly Afaglo following her death after cancer battle

To all the bloggers in Ghana who have started posting videos of prophecies, can you stop this hydra-headed Pentecostal charismatic fame craving and be human for once? Stop the nonsense!”

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Pascal Amanfo’s reaction follows the circulation of a video involving Ghanaian preacher Prophet Eric Boahen, who allegedly spoke about the death of an actress during a sermon.

Following the announcement of Beverly Afaglo’s passing, some social media users began linking details from the prophecy video to the late actress, sparking conversations online.

In a separate emotional tribute, Pascal Amanfo shared his grief over the actress’s death, admitting that the news had left him struggling to process his emotions.

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He wrote;

It has been a day filled with confusing emotions. I honestly do not know what to think or say. I have so many questions about life that need answers

The filmmaker also paid tribute to Beverly Afaglo for her impact on the creative industry, praising her personality and contribution to African cinema.

He added;

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Thank you, Beverly, for sharing your beautiful heart and talent with us. This loss truly hurts. It hurts deeply. Rest in grace, sis