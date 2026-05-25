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Spartak Moscow win Russian Cup, breaks trophy into pieces during celebrations [Video]

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:55 - 25 May 2026
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Spartak Moscow win Russian Cup, breaks trophy into pieces during celebrations [Video]
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  • Spartak Moscow beat Krasnodar 4-3 on penalties to win the Russian Cup.

  • Pablo Solari scored in normal time before the final went to a shootout.

  • The trophy broke during celebrations after Spartak secured their fifth cup title.

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Spartak Moscow were crowned champions of the Russian Cup after a tense penalty shootout victory over FC Krasnodar at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on May 24.

The final was tightly contested, with Spartak taking the lead through forward Pablo Solari in normal time. However, Krasnodar responded with an equaliser to send the match into penalties after a balanced 90 minutes.

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Spartak eventually held their nerve in the shootout, winning 4-3 to secure their fifth Russian Cup title and add another major domestic trophy to their honours list.

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In dramatic scenes after the final whistle, Spartak players celebrated passionately as Solari lifted the crystal trophy. However, the celebration took an unexpected turn when the lower section of the cup detached, followed by the lid breaking off and falling to the ground.

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The club later reacted humorously on social media, posting:“Friends, terrible news. We finished off the Cup.”

The victory marks Spartak Moscow’s fifth Russian Cup triumph and their first since the 2021/22 season, when they defeated Dynamo Moscow in the final.

The win further strengthens Spartak’s status as one of Russia’s most successful and historic football clubs, adding another memorable chapter to their domestic legacy.

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