GPL: Medeama crowned champions, Atta Kumi scores 6, Hearts of Oak finish third as Kotoko end eighth

GPL: Medeama crowned champions, Atta Kumi scores 6, Hearts of Oak finish third as Kotoko end eighth

GPL: Medeama crowned champions, Atta Kumi scores 6, Hearts of Oak finish third as Kotoko end eighth

Samuel Atta Kumi scored six goals to win the Ghana Premier League Golden Boot with 19 goals.

Medeama were crowned 2025/26 Ghana Premier League champions despite losing to Hearts of Oak.

Asante Kotoko finished eighth after losing 2-1 to Swedru All Blacks on the final day.

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The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season ended in dramatic fashion with unforgettable moments across the country, including a six-goal masterclass from Samuel Atta Kumi, survival battles, and disappointing finishes for some of Ghana’s biggest clubs.

While Medeama SC were officially crowned league champions, the final day delivered stunning scorelines, emotional comebacks, and major shifts on the table as clubs fought for survival and continental places.

Samuel Atta Kumi Scores Six to Win Golden Boot

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Samuel Atta Kumi produced one of the greatest individual performances in Ghana Premier League history as Bibiani Gold Stars FC thrashed Eleven Wonders FC 8-3 at Dun’s Park.

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Heading into the final round, Kumi trailed Augustine Okrah by two goals in the race for the Golden Boot. However, the striker delivered a sensational display, scoring six times in the 35th, 38th, 47th, 52nd, 65th, and stoppage-time minutes.

His incredible haul saw him finish the season as the league’s top scorer with 19 goals, overtaking Okrah, who netted twice in Bechem United FC’s 3-2 defeat to Berekum Chelsea FC.

Razack Sanou and John Arthur Godfred also scored for Gold Stars, while Abdul Rashid Husseini and Eden Kofi Asamoah, who grabbed a brace, scored for Eleven Wonders.

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Swedru All Blacks Escape Relegation as Kotoko Finish Outside Top Four

Swedru All Blacks FC completed a remarkable escape from relegation after coming from behind to defeat Asante Kotoko SC 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kotoko initially took the lead through an own goal by Clement Tutu before All Blacks mounted a spirited comeback in the second half.

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Goals from Rudolf Mensah and Williams Dankwah secured a vital victory that guaranteed All Blacks another season in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko was handed a late opportunity to salvage a point after winning a penalty, but captain Samba O'Neil failed to convert from the spot.

The defeat capped a disappointing campaign for the Porcupine Warriors, who finished eighth on the table and ended the season without silverware. The club also endured instability during the season, with coaches Prince Owusu and Karim Zito both leaving their positions.

Hearts of Oak Finish Third After Beating Medeama

Despite Medeama securing the league title, Accra Hearts of Oak SC ended the season on a high with an entertaining 4-2 victory over the champions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians delivered an impressive attacking performance, with Mawuli Wayo scoring twice, while Hamza Issah and an own goal from Jacob Amu Mensah completed the scoring for Hearts.

Medeama responded through Kingsley Braye and Jacob Amu Mensah, but the champions could not stop Hearts from sealing an emphatic win.

The result ensured Hearts of Oak finished third in the league standings after an impressive end to the campaign.

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Full Ghana Premier League Final-Day Results

Asante Kotoko 1-2 All Blacks

Berekum Chelsea 3-2 Bechem United

Bibiani Gold Stars 8-3 Eleven Wonders

Hearts of Lions 3-0 Hohoe United

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Hearts of Oak 4-2 Medeama

Holy Stars 2-4 Dreams FC

Karela United 0-1 Nations FC

Vision FC 3-0 Aduana Stars