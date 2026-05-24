Nervous Spurs survive, West Ham relegated as 2025/26 EPL ends

Spurs fans out in full force to support their team ahead of their vital final game of the season against Everton

Spurs fans out in full force to support their team ahead of their vital final game of the season against Everton

Tottenham Hotspur survived Premier League relegation on the final day of the season, while West Ham United were relegated despite a 3-0 win over Leeds United in a dramatic survival battle.

Tottenham Hotspur avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League season with a crucial win, securing their top-flight status despite intense pressure.

West Ham United were relegated to the Championship despite a dominant 3-0 victory over Leeds United, as results elsewhere went against them.

The dramatic finish confirmed a major shake-up at the bottom of the table, ending West Ham’s long Premier League stay while Spurs narrowly survived a difficult campaign.

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Tottenham Hotspur survived relegation from the Premier League on a dramatic final day despite West Ham United securing a convincing 3-0 victory over Leeds United.

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Spurs went into the final round of matches knowing a win against Everton would guarantee their safety, while West Ham needed both victory and a Tottenham defeat to avoid dropping into the Championship.

Tottenham eventually held their nerve with a narrow 1-0 win over Everton to finish above the relegation zone and condemn the Hammers to relegation.

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The result brought an end to West Ham’s 14-year stay in the Premier League, despite the London club doing their part at the London Stadium with a dominant performance against Leeds.

West Ham have been relegated from the Premier League.



Their 3-0 win against Leeds wasn't enough to ensure safety. pic.twitter.com/NQptVGX7bT — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 24, 2026

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For Tottenham, it completed a remarkable late escape in what has been one of the worst seasons in the club’s modern history.

Spurs spent large parts of the campaign hovering around the bottom 3 and changed managers multiple times during the season before appointing Roberto De Zerbi in March.

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The North London club had won only two league matches in 17 games earlier in the season, a poor run that eventually cost former manager Thomas Frank his job.

Igor Tudor later took charge briefly before De Zerbi arrived to guide the team through the closing weeks of the campaign.

Tottenham’s survival means the club remains in England’s top flight for another season. Spurs have only spent 1 campaign outside the top division since 1950, with their last relegation coming in 1977.

West Ham, meanwhile, could not recover from a difficult season that saw inconsistency, and defensive struggles leave them fighting for survival until the final day.

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The Hammers had entered the weekend 2 points behind Tottenham and needed a major swing in results to stay up.