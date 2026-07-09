Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, remains under FBI scrutiny as extradition proceedings continue over an alleged $15 million international fraud case.

Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, remains under FBI scrutiny as extradition proceedings continue over an alleged $15 million international fraud case.

Abu Trica officially extradited to the US after failed legal efforts to halt transfer

Ghanaian businessman and socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has been extradited to the United States to face criminal charges, according to reports.

Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, has been extradited to the United States aboard a Delta Airlines flight after Ghanaian authorities proceeded with his transfer.

His legal team’s attempts to halt the extradition were unsuccessful, following the Accra High Court’s dismissal of his application challenging the order and a subsequent emergency application seeking to delay his removal.

Kumi is wanted in the US over alleged involvement in a romance scam operation targeting elderly victims, with prosecutors accusing him of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to JoyNews, Kumi was flown out of Ghana on Thursday morning aboard Delta Airlines flight DL157, sources confirmed, marking the end of his months-long legal battle against an extradition request from US authorities.

His transfer comes shortly after his lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, disclosed that Kumi had allegedly been taken to the Police Hospital in Accra and raised concerns about his inability to access his client.

The lawyer had claimed that the defence team had not been allowed to meet Kumi for more than a week and was uncertain about his location while authorities prepared for the extradition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kumi is wanted in the US over allegations that he was involved in a romance scam operation targeting elderly victims. American prosecutors claim the scheme used artificial intelligence tools to create fake identities and establish online relationships with victims before allegedly obtaining money from them through deception.

He faces charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

The socialite was arrested in Ghana on December 11, 2025, during a joint operation involving Ghanaian security agencies and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He was later granted bail of GH¢30 million with two sureties to be justified while his lawyers challenged the extradition process.

The legal battle intensified after the Accra High Court on July 2, 2026, dismissed an application filed by Kumi’s lawyers seeking to overturn a decision by the Gbese District Court, which had approved the extradition request.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the ruling, security officials rearrested Kumi to facilitate his transfer to the United States.

Reacting to the court decision, Barker-Vormawor said he was outside Ghana when he learnt that the matter had been concluded. In a Facebook post, he wrote:

I am out of Ghana for work. I just heard that the case of Abu Trica has been fast tracked and a judge has just ordered his extradition. Hmmm. FBI 1 - Abu 1. I guess this issue goes to the Supreme Court.

The defence team subsequently filed an emergency application on July 3, 2026, seeking to stop the extradition, arguing that the process had been accelerated without adequate notice.

READ MORE: Abu Trica rushed to Police hospital in custody as lawyer raises concerns over denied access

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the reported transfer indicates that the application did not prevent authorities from proceeding with Kumi’s extradition.

The case forms part of a wider effort by US authorities to prosecute individuals accused of involvement in international cybercrime and romance fraud networks. Other Ghanaian nationals who have faced similar actions include Joseph Badu Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, who was extradited over alleged fraud-related offences, and musician Mona Faiz Montrage, known as Hajia4Reall, who was extradited from the United Kingdom in 2023 and later pleaded guilty in the US.

Meanwhile, Kumi’s legal team has also filed a separate human rights lawsuit alleging that he was subjected to mistreatment during his arrest. The suit names several institutions, including the Narcotics Control Commission, the Economic and Organised Crime Office, the Attorney-General’s Department and the FBI, accusing them of violating his rights.