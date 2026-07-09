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Top 10 University courses with the most job opportunities in the World: See list

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:19 - 09 July 2026
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Harvard banners hang outside Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.Photographer: Michael Fein/Bloomberg
Choosing a university course is one of the most important decisions a student can make. While passion, talent and personal interests should always influence that decision, understanding which degrees consistently lead to strong employment prospects can help students make more informed choices.
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  • Nursing, computer science and business administration remain among the world's most employable university courses.

  • Finance, accounting, mathematics and information science continue to offer strong career opportunities across multiple industries.

  • The ranking, based on the Indeed Career Guide, highlights degrees with consistently high global demand for graduates.

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As industries evolve and technology reshapes the global economy, employers are increasingly seeking graduates with specialised skills that address changing workforce demands. Although no degree guarantees employment, certain fields continue to offer significantly better career opportunities than others.

Also Read: Top 7 most difficult courses to study at the University: See list

Top 10 University courses with the most job opportunities in the World: See list Creator: leolintang | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Top 10 University courses with the most job opportunities in the World: See list Creator: leolintang | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to the latest Indeed Career Guide, several university courses continue to generate strong demand from employers across a wide range of industries.

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While job markets vary from country to country, these fields remain among the most sought-after globally, offering graduates diverse career paths and long-term employment prospects.

Also Read: 10 best courses to study in Ghana for quick employment

1. Nursing

Nursing students
Nursing students

Nursing remains one of the most employable university courses worldwide. Students develop clinical expertise alongside communication, leadership, problem-solving and patient care skills, preparing them to work in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and community healthcare settings.

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Growing demand for healthcare services continues to make nursing one of the most stable and rewarding professions, with opportunities available in both public and private healthcare systems.

Also Read: 10 university courses that might leave you jobless in Ghana

2. Culinary Arts

Culinary arts prepares students for careers in professional cooking, baking, hospitality and food management.
Culinary arts prepares students for careers in professional cooking, baking, hospitality and food management.

Culinary arts prepares students for careers in professional cooking, baking, hospitality and food management. Graduates commonly work in hotels, restaurants, resorts, cruise ships, catering companies and hospitality businesses.

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As tourism and hospitality continue to expand in many parts of the world, trained culinary professionals remain in demand across a variety of establishments.

Also Read: 9 master’s degree courses in Ghana that can help you land lucrative jobs

3. Computer Science

Computer science has become one of the fastest-growing and most influential fields in modern education.
Computer science has become one of the fastest-growing and most influential fields in modern education.

Computer science has become one of the fastest-growing and most influential fields in modern education. Students acquire skills in software development, programming, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data management.

The increasing reliance on digital technology across almost every industry continues to create strong demand for software engineers, systems analysts, cybersecurity specialists and technology consultants.

Also Read: 7 master’s degree courses that are no longer worth it in Ghana - and what to study instead

4. Business Administration

Business administration remains one of the most versatile university degrees.
Business administration remains one of the most versatile university degrees.

Business administration remains one of the most versatile university degrees. It equips students with knowledge in leadership, operations, finance, marketing and organisational management.

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Because every organisation requires effective management, graduates can pursue careers across sectors including banking, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, logistics and public administration.

Also Read: How to choose a university course that’s right for you

5. Accounting

Accounting Management

Accounting graduates specialise in financial reporting, auditing, taxation and business advisory services. Their expertise remains essential for organisations seeking sound financial management and regulatory compliance.

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Qualified accountants continue to enjoy strong career opportunities in both the private and public sectors, working for corporations, government agencies, financial institutions and accounting firms.

Also Read: 10 African countries with the highest number of airports in 2026, according to the latest rankings

6. Physical Therapy

Creator: Andrey Popov | Credit: Andrey Popov - stock.adobe.com Copyright: Copyright (C) Andrey Popov
Creator: Andrey Popov | Credit: Andrey Popov - stock.adobe.com Copyright: Copyright (C) Andrey Popov

Physical therapy focuses on helping patients recover from injuries, surgeries and long-term medical conditions through rehabilitation and movement therapy.

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Graduates commonly work in hospitals, rehabilitation centres, sports medicine clinics, private practices and community healthcare facilities, where demand for rehabilitation services continues to increase.

Also Read: Ghana ranked world's 2nd most generous country in World Giving Report 2026

7. Medical Assisting

Medical assistants provide both clinical and administrative support to doctors and other healthcare professionals.
Medical assistants provide both clinical and administrative support to doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Medical assistants provide both clinical and administrative support to doctors and other healthcare professionals. Their responsibilities include preparing patients, maintaining medical records and assisting with routine medical procedures.

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As healthcare systems continue to expand, trained medical assistants remain essential members of healthcare teams.

Also Read: 5 essential things to consider before buying a new phone

8. Mathematics and Statistics

Mathematics
Mathematics

Graduates in mathematics and statistics use analytical and quantitative skills to solve complex problems and interpret data across a wide range of industries.

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Their expertise is increasingly valued in finance, insurance, research, engineering, healthcare, technology and government, where organisations rely heavily on data to guide decision-making.

Also Read: From ice cream and sobolo to eggs: 7 dangerous effects of wee-infused foods you need to know

9. Information Science

Information Science, M.S. | University of North Texas
Information Science, M.S. | University of North Texas

Information science focuses on managing, organising and protecting information systems. Graduates often pursue careers in cybersecurity, data management, information governance and digital transformation.

As businesses and governments continue to digitise their operations, professionals capable of managing information securely have become increasingly valuable.

Also Read: 7 ways to use many gadgets and still pay less electricity bills

10. Finance

finance-definition

Finance graduates build careers in banking, investment management, insurance, financial planning and corporate finance. They develop expertise in investment analysis, risk management and financial decision-making.

The continued growth of global financial markets ensures that skilled finance professionals remain highly sought after across both public and private organisations.

Also Read: Here's what happens when you quit taking sugar

Choosing the Right Course

Top 10 University courses with the most job opportunities in the World: See list
Top 10 University courses with the most job opportunities in the World: See list

Although these university courses consistently rank among those with the strongest employment prospects, students should remember that career success depends on more than labour market demand alone.

Interests, strengths, personal ambitions and willingness to continue learning all play important roles in building a successful career.

Also Read: 5 things you must do before applying for scholarships in 2026/2027

Choosing a course that combines genuine passion with strong employment opportunities offers the best chance of long-term professional success.

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