10 African countries with the highest number of airports in 2026, according to the latest rankings
South Africa ranks first in Africa with 575 airports, making it the continent’s aviation leader, followed by Kenya with 370 airports and the Democratic Republic of Congo with 272.
Countries such as Namibia, Tanzania, Botswana and Zambia feature prominently because their large territories, tourism industries and remote communities depend heavily on air transport.
The rankings show that airports across Africa are not only major transport hubs but also essential lifelines for remote areas, mining operations, wildlife tourism and communities with limited road access.
According to World Population Review's 2026 rankings, which count all airports and airfields recognisable from the air, whether paved or unpaved, active or abandoned, these are the ten African countries with the most airports.
1. South Africa — 575 airports
South Africa leads the continent with 575 airports, making it the only African country to crack the global top 15. Its network spans major international hubs like O.R. Tambo and Cape Town International, as well as hundreds of regional airfields serving its diverse geography.
2. Kenya — 370 airports
Kenya ranks second on the continent and 19th globally with 370 airports. The country's aviation infrastructure supports both its thriving tourism industry and its role as East Africa's leading air transport hub, anchored by Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.
3. DR Congo — 272 airports
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The Democratic Republic of Congo's 272 airports reflect the reality of a country the size of Western Europe with limited road infrastructure. In many remote regions, air travel is the only practical means of moving people and goods, making its vast network of airfields a necessity rather than a luxury.
4. Namibia — 255 airports
Namibia punches well above its population weight with 255 airports, ranking 26th globally. Its large, sparsely populated terrain, including the Namib Desert and vast rural areas, drives demand for airstrips that connect isolated farming, mining, and safari communities.
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5. Tanzania — 206 airports
With 206 airports, Tanzania's network supports one of Africa's busiest wildlife tourism sectors. From Kilimanjaro International to small bush airstrips in the Serengeti and Selous, air access is central to the country's economic and logistical backbone.
6. Zimbabwe — 144 airports
Zimbabwe registers 144 airports despite years of economic contraction. Many of its airstrips serve remote communal lands and national parks, and the country retains infrastructure built during earlier decades of more active aviation development.
7. Botswana — 122 airports
Botswana's 122 airports are fuelled in large part by its high-end safari tourism industry, where small bush aircraft are the preferred mode of transport into the Okavango Delta and Kalahari. Aviation is deeply integrated into the country's conservation economy.
8. Zambia — 119 airports
Zambia operates 119 airports across its landlocked territory. Air connectivity is particularly vital for reaching communities near its national parks and game management areas, as well as for the copper mining operations concentrated in the Copperbelt.
9. Angola — 106 airports
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Angola's 106 airports reflect its large size and its oil-driven economy, which generates significant domestic air traffic for personnel and logistics. The country has invested in expanding its aviation network in the post-civil war era.
10. Mozambique — 92 airports
Mozambique rounds out the top ten with 92 airports. Its long, narrow coastline stretching over 2,500 kilometres, alongside remote interior provinces and island territories, makes air travel an essential connector across a country where road infrastructure remains underdeveloped in many areas.
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What the numbers ultimately reveal is that airports in Africa are less about prestige and more about necessity. Remote mining concessions, national parks accessible only by air, and communities hours from the nearest paved road have driven countries like Namibia, Botswana, and Zambia into the continental top ten ahead of far more populous nations. In Africa, the airstrip is often the lifeline, and the rankings reflect exactly that.
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