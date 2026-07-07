Real Madrid condemns racist remarks against Mbappe by Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla

Real Madrid has strongly condemned what it described as "regrettable racist and xenophobic remarks" made by Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla against forward Kylian Mbappé, reaffirming the club's unwavering support for the French superstar.

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In an official statement released on Tuesday, the Spanish giants denounced the comments and stressed that such behaviour has no place in football or society.

Real Madrid said it "strongly rejects" the remarks directed at Mbappé and described them as unacceptable, particularly coming from a public official.

"Real Madrid C.F. wishes to express its strongest rejection of the regrettable racist and xenophobic remarks made by Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla against our player Kylian Mbappé. "

The club also reiterated its full backing for the France international, describing him as an inspiration to millions of people around the world, especially young fans.

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"Our club firmly condemns such statements, which are unbecoming of a political representative, and expresses its full support for our player Kylian Mbappé, who serves as a role model for millions of people, especially children around the world."

Real Madrid further called for unity in the fight against racism, xenophobia and all forms of discrimination, insisting that football should remain a platform that promotes equality, respect and inclusion.

"These behaviours that incite hatred should have no place in society. Football and sports are platforms for equality and solidarity, and Real Madrid will continue to work to ensure that racism, xenophobia, and violence are eradicated forever."