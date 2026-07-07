Advertisement

DVLA clarifies GH¢308,300 theft case, says no money was stolen from the Authority

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:29 - 07 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
DVLA rejects thousands of drivers over vision problems
The DVLA has clarified that no Authority funds were involved in the GH¢308,300 theft case involving former National Service Personnel Ebenezer Ghartey, who has been charged over alleged unauthorised Mobile Money transfers from a supervisor’s account.
Advertisement

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has clarified that the GH¢308,300 at the centre of an ongoing theft case was not stolen from the Authority or any of its accounts.

Advertisement

In a statement issued after media reports on the case, the DVLA said the money does not belong to the Authority and that it has not suffered any financial loss in connection with the matter.

The Authority explained that the case under police investigation is a personal dispute between two individuals, one of whom is a former National Service Personnel who is currently working with the DVLA on contract.

READ ALSO: NSS personnel at DVLA allegedly steals over GH¢300,000 to pay rent, buy new car, 50-inch TV and other items

According to the DVLA, although the accused is attached to the Authority, the alleged offence is not related to its operations, finances or official activities.

Advertisement

The Authority said it is therefore inaccurate to report the incident in a way that suggests the DVLA was the victim of the alleged theft or that public funds had been misappropriated.

The DVLA also assured the public that its financial systems remain secure and that its operations continue without interruption.

It added that it remains committed to transparency and accountability and will fully cooperate with the police if required.

READ ALSO: DVLA denies licences to 4,896 drivers over poor eyesight

Here's the accurate story

Advertisement

A former National Service Personnel currently working with the DVLA on contract, Ebenezer Ghartey, has been charged with allegedly stealing GH¢308,300 through unauthorised Mobile Money transactions involving a DVLA Administrative Officer.

The case involves a personal dispute between Ghartey and a DVLA Administrative Officer and does not involve money belonging to the DVLA or any of its accounts, the Authority has clarified.

Ghartey appeared before the Accra Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing. The prosecution, led by Inspector Frank Morgan Dorvi, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Mrs Emmanuella Sarah Asmah, that Ghartey allegedly transferred the money from the MTN merchant account of a DVLA Administrative Officer, into his own Mobile Money account.

The court granted him bail of GH¢100,000 with three sureties who must live within the court's jurisdiction

READ ALSO: New DVLA vehicle number plate: Full breakdown of features and everything you need to know

Advertisement

One of the sureties must own landed property worth at least GH¢100,000, while another must be a public servant earning at least GH¢5,000 per month.The court also ordered Ghartey to report to the investigator every Monday and Friday until the case is concluded. The case has been adjourned to August 4, 2026.

The prosecution said the complainant, a DVLA Administrative Officer whose name has been withheld, noticed an unauthorised withdrawal of GH¢3,000 from her MTN merchant account on May 22, 2026.

After requesting transaction records from MTN, she allegedly discovered that the money had been transferred to Ghartey's Mobile Money account.

As reported by CitiNews, police investigations later examined transactions made between March 31 and May 20, 2026, and allegedly found that a total of GH¢308,300 had been transferred from the complainant's account to the accused.

READ ALSO: DVLA begins special operation in Accra to clamp down on fake and expired number plates

As reported by CitiNews, police investigations later examined transactions made between March 31 and May 20, 2026, and allegedly found that a total of GH¢308,300 had been transferred from the complainant's account to the accused.

The prosecution further told the court that he used part of the money to pay his sibling's school fees.According to the prosecution, Ghartey admitted to the offence in his caution statement to the police. However, he has pleaded not guilty, and the case is still before the court.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Mzbel
Entertainment
07.07.2026
Korle Bu investigates Mzbel’s claim that ‘no bed’ delay led to sister’s death
DVLA clarifies GH¢308,300 theft case, says no money was stolen from the Authority
News
07.07.2026
DVLA clarifies GH¢308,300 theft case, says no money was stolen from the Authority
About 1,300 applicants in recent security recruitment tested positive for HIV – Interior Minister Muntaka
News
07.07.2026
About 1,300 applicants in recent security recruitment tested positive for HIV – Interior Minister Muntaka
South Africa denies diplomatic tension with Ghana over President Ramaphosa's declined visit
News
07.07.2026
South Africa denies diplomatic tension with Ghana over President Ramaphosa's declined visit
Israel Sarfo (left) and Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)
Entertainment
07.07.2026
Kristo Asafo Mission clarifies Akofena’s role after confusion over Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s will
Police caution motorists against using unauthorised sirens and strobe lights on vehicles
News
07.07.2026
Police caution motorists against using unauthorised sirens and strobe lights on vehicles