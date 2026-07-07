DVLA clarifies GH¢308,300 theft case, says no money was stolen from the Authority
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has clarified that the GH¢308,300 at the centre of an ongoing theft case was not stolen from the Authority or any of its accounts.
In a statement issued after media reports on the case, the DVLA said the money does not belong to the Authority and that it has not suffered any financial loss in connection with the matter.
The Authority explained that the case under police investigation is a personal dispute between two individuals, one of whom is a former National Service Personnel who is currently working with the DVLA on contract.
READ ALSO: NSS personnel at DVLA allegedly steals over GH¢300,000 to pay rent, buy new car, 50-inch TV and other items
According to the DVLA, although the accused is attached to the Authority, the alleged offence is not related to its operations, finances or official activities.
The Authority said it is therefore inaccurate to report the incident in a way that suggests the DVLA was the victim of the alleged theft or that public funds had been misappropriated.
The DVLA also assured the public that its financial systems remain secure and that its operations continue without interruption.
It added that it remains committed to transparency and accountability and will fully cooperate with the police if required.
Here's the accurate story
A former National Service Personnel currently working with the DVLA on contract, Ebenezer Ghartey, has been charged with allegedly stealing GH¢308,300 through unauthorised Mobile Money transactions involving a DVLA Administrative Officer.
The case involves a personal dispute between Ghartey and a DVLA Administrative Officer and does not involve money belonging to the DVLA or any of its accounts, the Authority has clarified.
Ghartey appeared before the Accra Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing. The prosecution, led by Inspector Frank Morgan Dorvi, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Mrs Emmanuella Sarah Asmah, that Ghartey allegedly transferred the money from the MTN merchant account of a DVLA Administrative Officer, into his own Mobile Money account.
The court granted him bail of GH¢100,000 with three sureties who must live within the court's jurisdiction
READ ALSO: New DVLA vehicle number plate: Full breakdown of features and everything you need to know
One of the sureties must own landed property worth at least GH¢100,000, while another must be a public servant earning at least GH¢5,000 per month.The court also ordered Ghartey to report to the investigator every Monday and Friday until the case is concluded. The case has been adjourned to August 4, 2026.
The prosecution said the complainant, a DVLA Administrative Officer whose name has been withheld, noticed an unauthorised withdrawal of GH¢3,000 from her MTN merchant account on May 22, 2026.
After requesting transaction records from MTN, she allegedly discovered that the money had been transferred to Ghartey's Mobile Money account.
As reported by CitiNews, police investigations later examined transactions made between March 31 and May 20, 2026, and allegedly found that a total of GH¢308,300 had been transferred from the complainant's account to the accused.
As reported by CitiNews, police investigations later examined transactions made between March 31 and May 20, 2026, and allegedly found that a total of GH¢308,300 had been transferred from the complainant's account to the accused.
The prosecution further told the court that he used part of the money to pay his sibling's school fees.According to the prosecution, Ghartey admitted to the offence in his caution statement to the police. However, he has pleaded not guilty, and the case is still before the court.
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