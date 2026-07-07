Korle Bu investigates Mzbel’s claim that ‘no bed’ delay led to sister’s death

The Management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has responded to allegations made by Ghanaian musician Mzbel that her sister died after reportedly being denied admission because no hospital bed was available.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has launched an investigation into Mzbel’s claims that her sister died after allegedly being unable to secure a hospital bed, and has asked the musician and her family to provide more information.

The hospital said it is trying to establish whether the patient was denied admission upon arrival or had been advised to wait for a bed before being transferred to the facility.

Korle Bu reiterated that no emergency patient should be refused treatment, stating that additional beds have been acquired and warning that any staff found deliberately denying emergency care would face investigation.

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In a statement issued following the circulation of Mzbel’s emotional social media video, the hospital said it was treating the allegations with the utmost seriousness and had already begun efforts to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

According to the hospital, management has been attempting to contact Mzbel and her family to obtain further information that will assist in a thorough investigation.

The hospital said it was seeking to determine whether the deceased was formally referred to Korle Bu and denied admission upon arrival, or whether she had not yet been transferred to the facility and was instead advised to wait until a bed became available.

The statement said;

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As at the time of this notice, the Hospital has not been able to engage the family directly to verify the facts. Management is calling on Mzbel to provide the necessary information to enable us investigate the claims made in the video

Korle Bu further stressed that it remains committed to the government's directive that no emergency patient should be turned away from a public hospital.

Management explained that following President John Mahama’s directive during the 2026 State of the Nation Address, the hospital's board instructed all departments to ensure full compliance with the policy. It added that the Minister for Health had since reinforced the directive.

The hospital also disclosed that it has acquired additional beds and other medical facilities to reduce the challenges associated with bed shortages.

The statement added;

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Management has consistently reminded all clinical and emergency departments of their obligation to provide emergency care in accordance with national policy. The Hospital would therefore regard any deliberate refusal to attend to an emergency patient as a serious breach of established policy and would investigate such conduct thoroughly

This comes after Mzbel recently revealed in a tearful video that her sister had died after allegedly being unable to secure admission at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital because there was no bed available.

The musician claimed her sister was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but was turned away due to a lack of space, alleging that the delay in receiving medical attention contributed to her death. Her account sparked widespread public debate, with many Ghanaians sharing similar experiences and renewing concerns over the persistent "no-bed syndrome" in some of the country's public health facilities.

Korle Bu also encouraged patients and their relatives to report concerns through its official complaints channels, including its telephone lines, website complaints portal and QR code system, noting that complaints received through these platforms are promptly investigated.

The hospital concluded by expressing its condolences to Mzbel and her family while pledging to conduct a fair, transparent and professional investigation into the matter.

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