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'No bed was available' — Mzbel mourns sister, alleges Korle Bu admission delay led to her death

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:43 - 06 July 2026
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Mzbel
Ghanaian musician Mzbel has emotionally opened up about the death of her sister, alleging that the tragedy could have been avoided if she had received timely medical attention at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
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  • Mzbel has alleged that her sister died after she was reportedly denied admission at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital because no bed was available, describing the loss as preventable.

  • The singer's emotional video has rekindled concerns over Ghana's persistent "no-bed syndrome", with many Ghanaians sharing similar experiences on social media.

  • Several social media users expressed sympathy for Mzbel while calling for urgent improvements to emergency healthcare services and hospital capacity.

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In a tearful video that circulated on social media on Sunday, 5 July 2026, the singer broke down as she recounted the painful ordeal, struggling to hold back her emotions while addressing her followers.

According to Mzbel, her sister was rushed to the Accra-based referral hospital in critical condition but was allegedly denied admission because no beds were available.

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The musician claimed the delay in receiving medical care proved fatal, leaving her family devastated by the loss.

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Although the hospital has not publicly responded to the allegations, Mzbel's account has reignited concerns over Ghana's long-standing "no-bed syndrome"—a challenge that has frequently sparked public debate about capacity constraints in the country's healthcare system.

The video quickly attracted widespread attention online, with many social media users expressing sympathy while sharing similar experiences involving public health facilities.

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One user, identified as @Shekyena, questioned the persistent shortage of hospital beds, writing, "This bed issue. Is it that the government doesn't have money for beds? Hmmmmm."

Mzbel
Mzbel
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Another commenter, @Kay, argued that the issue extended beyond bed availability, stating, "It's not about bed oo, it's about the readiness to accept the case at the unit."

A third user, @Nana Adjoa, recounted a similar experience, saying, "That was how I lost my husband earlier this year. It was an emergency at Korle Bu, but they said there was no bed."

ALSO READ: Accra High Court throws out Abu Trica’s application to stop his extradition to the U.S.

Sharing in the grief, @Adwoa added, "I understand your pain. I lost my brother because of this same situation."

Mzbel's emotional testimony has renewed public calls for improvements to Ghana's healthcare system, particularly regarding emergency admissions and hospital capacity, as discussions continue over how best to address recurring concerns about access to critical medical care.

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