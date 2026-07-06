Top 10 most developed Countries in Africa in 2026: See list. Martyrs’ Square in Algiers. Photograph by Cléa Rekhou

Top 10 most developed Countries in Africa in 2026: See list. Martyrs’ Square in Algiers. Photograph by Cléa Rekhou

Top 10 most developed Countries in Africa in 2026: See list

Development is about far more than the size of a country's economy. It reflects how long people live, the quality of education they receive, access to healthcare, income levels, and the opportunities available to improve their standard of living.

Seychelles remains Africa's most developed country in 2026, followed by Mauritius, according to the latest Human Development Index (HDI).

The rankings measure development using life expectancy, education and income rather than economic size alone.

North African countries dominate the top ten, while Botswana, South Africa, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea also feature among the continent's highest-ranked nations.

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Across Africa, these factors vary significantly, creating wide differences in the quality of life enjoyed by citizens from one country to another.

The latest Human Development Index (HDI) rankings provide a snapshot of the continent's most developed nations in 2026, highlighting the countries that have made the greatest progress in improving the wellbeing of their populations.

How the rankings are measured

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Mauritius Port Louis via Wikipedia

The Human Development Index, compiled by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), measures development using three key indicators: life expectancy, education and gross national income per person.

Countries receive a score ranging from 0.000 to 1.000, placing them into one of four categories: low, medium, high and very high human development. Unlike economic rankings based solely on GDP, the HDI offers a broader picture of how development translates into everyday life.

Seychelles leads Africa

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Seychelles is the richest country per GDP capita [UNDP]

According to the latest data, Seychelles remains Africa's most developed country with an HDI score of 0.802, making it the only African nation to achieve the very high human development category.

The island nation continues to benefit from strong investment in healthcare, education and tourism, resulting in one of the continent's highest life expectancies and literacy rates.

Mauritius follows closely in second place with an HDI of 0.796. The country's diversified economy, stable institutions and long-term investment in human capital have helped transform it into one of Africa's strongest development success stories.

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North Africa dominates the top ranks

Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Seychelles and Mauritius have joined Africa's exclusive group of nations that have achieved universal electricity access through sustained investment and energy sector development.

North African countries continue to feature prominently among Africa's highest performers. Libya, Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt all rank within the continent's top ten, supported by relatively high life expectancy, expanding education systems and stronger infrastructure compared with many other African nations.

Southern Africa is represented by Botswana and South Africa, while Gabon and Equatorial Guinea complete the top ten (10).

Progress, but challenges remain

The map of Africa

Although Africa has recorded steady improvements in human development over recent decades, the continent still trails most regions of the world. Many countries continue to face challenges including poverty, unemployment, inequality, conflict, limited healthcare access and climate-related pressures.

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However, the continued rise of several countries into the high human development category demonstrates that sustained investment in education, healthcare and economic opportunity can significantly improve living standards.

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Below is the latest ranking of the 10 most developed countries in Africa in 2026, sourced from World Population Review, drawing on Human Development Index figures compiled by the United Nations Development Programme.

10 most developed countries in Africa