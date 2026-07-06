Moroccan fan dies during World Cup celebrations after flag gets caught in motorcycle wheel | Photo via Getty Images

Moroccan fan dies during World Cup celebrations after flag gets caught in motorcycle wheel | Photo via Getty Images

Moroccan fan dies during World Cup celebrations after flag gets caught in motorcycle wheel

A Moroccan football supporter has tragically died after a flag she was wearing during celebrations of Morocco's World Cup victory over Canada became entangled in a motorcycle wheel, leading to a fatal accident in Spain.

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According to a report by the Daily Mail, the 39-year-old woman was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle driven by her husband in the Spanish city of Algeciras on Saturday night following Morocco's impressive 3-0 FIFA World Cup win over Canada.

Reports indicate that the woman had a Moroccan flag draped around her neck while celebrating her country's historic qualification for the World Cup quarter-finals.

At approximately 11 p.m., the flag became caught in the motorcycle's rear wheel, pulling her from the vehicle and causing a severe neck injury.

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Emergency services rushed to the scene in the San García district, where police officers found the woman in cardiac arrest. Officers immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before paramedics arrived and continued emergency treatment.

She was transported to Europa Punta Hospital in the province of Cádiz but was sadly pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Spanish authorities launched an investigation into the incident and later confirmed that the victim's husband was not over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the accident.

Algeciras is home to one of Spain's largest Moroccan communities, with an estimated 10,000 residents of Moroccan origin living in the city.

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The tragedy occurred just hours after Morocco became the first nation to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sparking celebrations among supporters both in Morocco and across Europe.

The accident bears similarities to a tragic incident that occurred in Argentina following the country's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

During celebrations after Argentina's victory over France in the final, a 22-year-old supporter reportedly lost his life after a flag wrapped around his shoulders became caught in a motorcycle wheel, resulting in a fatal crash.