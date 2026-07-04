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Black Stars player ratings vs Colombia: Ati-Zigi 8/10, Alidu Seidu 4, Partey average

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 04:10 - 04 July 2026
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Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi | Photo via IMAGo
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Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end after a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32 at Kansas City Stadium.

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Jhon Arias scored the decisive goal in the opening stages as Colombia secured a deserved victory and advanced to the Round of 16. The South Americans controlled much of the contest, creating the better chances and keeping the Black Stars under pressure throughout the match.

Ghana struggled to make an impact in attack and failed to register a single shot during the entire game. Despite the defeat, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi delivered an outstanding performance, making seven crucial saves to keep the Black Stars in the contest.

Thomas Partey worked tirelessly in midfield and showed moments of quality, but he was unable to influence the game as much as many expected. Alidu Seidu, who came on as an early substitute, put in an average display as Colombia's attackers continued to pose problems.

Ghana player ratings vs Colombia:

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Lawrence Ati-Zigi – 8/10

Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Ghana's standout performer on the day. The goalkeeper made seven important saves and prevented Colombia from recording a much bigger victory. He produced several excellent stops, including key saves to deny Johan Mojica and Luis Díaz.

Thomas Partey – 5/10

Thomas Partey | Getty Images
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Partey showed experience and composure in midfield but never fully imposed himself on the game. He worked hard and tried to drive Ghana forward, but his overall performance fell below the expectations placed on the team's captain.

Alidu Seidu – 4/10

Alidu Seidu reveals best way to win back Ghanaians after AFCON miss

Brought on after Marvin Senaya's injury, Seidu battled hard but struggled to cope with Colombia's attacking threat. He was unable to make a significant impact and delivered an average performance.

 

Player

Rating

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

8/10

Gideon Mensah

6/10

Jerome Opoku

5/10

Derrick Luckassen

5/10

Marvin Senaya

7/10

Thomas Partey

6/10

Kwasi Sibo

5.5/10

Caleb Yirenkyi

5/10

Antoine Semenyo

5/10

Jordan Ayew

5/10

Inaki Williams

5/10

Alidu Seidu

4/10

Elisha Owusu

4/10

Fatawu Issahaku

6/10

Ernest Nuamah

5/10

Prince Adu-Kwabena

4/10

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