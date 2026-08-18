Ghanaian influencer Yaa Bitha opens up about health journey, 8 surgeries and lifelong condition

Ghanaian presenter Yaa Bitha opens up about her lifelong health battle with vaginal agenesis, surviving eight surgeries, and choosing happiness.

Yaa Bitha says she has undergone eight surgeries since childhood.

She was born with vaginal agenesis, which affected her reproductive system and required major surgery.

Despite her health struggles, she says her work and positive mindset keep her going.

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Yaa Bitha opens up about lifelong health journey, eight surgeries and the condition she was born with

Ghanaian TV and radio presenter, event MC and content creator Yaa Bitha has opened up about a deeply personal part of her life that many people may not know about.

The media personality, whose real name is Asangsia Tabitha revealed that she has lived with health challenges since childhood and has undergone eight surgical procedures over the years.

For someone known publicly for her vibrant personality and positive energy, Yaa Bitha said there is a much more complicated story behind the person many people see on their screens and at events.

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For the longest time, a lot of people don't know this about me. I have always been just a sick child. I've had eight surgical procedures. I always tell people that I'm a living testimony,” she said.

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Yaa Bitha explained that one of the major health challenges she has faced is linked to a congenital condition that affected the development of her reproductive system.

She identified the condition as vaginal agenesis, a rare congenital condition in which the vagina does not develop normally before birth.

According to her account, the condition meant she could not menstruate naturally.

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She explained that she was born with the condition and that, while growing up, there were no obvious signs that immediately drew attention to the problem.

I was born with a congenital defect that did not allow me to menstruate, she said.

Yaa Bitha

Yaa Bitha said she eventually underwent surgery to create a vaginal passage, describing the procedure as a major part of her long health journey.

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She recalled that one of the surgeries lasted about 14 hours, a moment so serious that her mother feared she had died during the procedure.

She described the experience as physically exhausting, explaining that her body has had to deal with the effects of repeated procedures and strong medication.

She also said she continues to undergo therapy as part of her long-term care.

One of the things she has to continue doing is dilation therapy, which she said is a lifelong part of managing the results of her treatment.

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For Yaa Bitha, managing her health has become something she has had to incorporate into everyday life.

I'm the only person in my entire lineage who has that condition.

According to her, she is the only person in her entire family lineage known to have experienced the condition.

She described that reality as “crazy”, particularly because her birth itself appeared to be completely uncomplicated.

She recalled her mother telling her that she was one of her easiest deliveries.

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According to Yaa Bitha, when her mother's water broke, her father went to get the car, but by the time he returned, she had already been born. Her father eventually cut the umbilical cord.

The contrast between what appeared to be an easy birth and the complicated health journey that followed is something that has stayed with her.

Despite everything she has experienced, Yaa Bitha said she consciously chooses to focus on happiness.

She described herself as a “happy-go-lucky” person and said she tries not to spend too much time thinking about the possibility of her health challenges getting worse.

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I always tell people that that's one of the reasons why I'm always happy. I try not to think about that. I'm always thinking happy thoughts. I try to do things that make me happy,” she said.

For her, that can mean something as simple as reading a favourite book, watching a movie or stepping away from a frustrating situation.

Yaa Bitha also credits her passion for her work with helping her keep going. As a presenter, MC and content creator, she said focusing on her career gives her something positive to pour her energy into.

I think that my passion is the passion for what I do. So it keeps your mind, she said.

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When she is working, she said she gives it her all because concentrating on what she loves helps take her mind away from the challenges she is dealing with.

For someone whose public identity is built around energy and positivity, that mindset appears to be more than just a personality trait. It has become part of how she copes.

Yaa Bitha's story is also a reminder that some health journeys are not visible.

To the public, she is the energetic media personality who hosts events, appears on television and radio and creates content.

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But behind that public image is someone who has spent much of her life undergoing medical procedures, recovering from surgeries and adapting to the physical demands of long-term treatment.

According to her, she cannot always eat heavy meals and sometimes has to stick to lighter foods and that is why she is a slim lady.