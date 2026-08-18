Abdul Mumin leaves Rayo Vallecano after 4 years, set to join Girona on three-year deal

Ghana defender Abdul Mumin is set to join Girona on a three-year deal after leaving Rayo Vallecano, bringing an emotional four-year spell in Vallecas to an end.

Abdul Mumin is set to join Girona on a three-year contract after leaving Rayo Vallecano.

The Ghana defender bids an emotional farewell to Rayo after four years with the Spanish club.

Mumin thanked the Vallecas community, saying: “I leave with gratitude in my heart and Rayo in my soul.”

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Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin is set to begin a new chapter in Spain after agreeing a reported three-year contract with Girona following his departure from Rayo Vallecano with Girona set to formally announce the signing soon, according to reports.

The 28-year-old centre-back leaves Rayo after four years with the Madrid-based club, having joined from Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães in September 2022.

Prior to the announcement, Mumin has issued an emotional farewell message to thank Rayo supporters, club workers and the Vallecas community for their support.

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“To the fans and the Vallecas community, today I have to say goodbye, and my heart is full of sadness,” he wrote.

Mumin became a free agent after his Rayo contract expired at the end of June 2026. Before his move to Girona emerged, the Ghanaian had attracted interest from several clubs in Spain and elsewhere in Europe, with Girona included among the teams that wanted his signature.

His final season at Rayo was affected by a serious knee injury suffered in March 2025. He returned to action in April 2026 and made three La Liga appearances before the end of the season.

His move to Girona would keep him in La Liga. Mumin previously played for FC Nordsjælland and HB Køge in Denmark before moving to Vitória Guimarães in Portugal. Rayo later signed him in 2022.

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“I want to thank each and every one of you who supported the team and me over these 4 years. From the casual chats when entering the stadium for home games, to that nostalgic feeling of 90 minutes in Vallecas,” he said.