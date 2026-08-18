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Sergio Busquets set to work with Ghanaian trio Hafiz, Issah and Oduro as he joins Barca Atletic as assistant coach

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:57 - 18 August 2026
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Sergio Busquets set to work with Ghanaian trio Hafiz, Issah and Oduro as he joins Barca Atletic as assistant coach
Sergio Busquets set to work with Ghanaian trio Hafiz, Issah and Oduro as he joins Barca Atletic as assistant coach
The former Spain midfielder has joined Juliano Belletti’s coaching staff as an assistant coach, marking his first official step into management after retiring from professional football. He'll work with Ghanaian trio Hafiz, Issah and Oduro as he joins Barca Atletic as assistant coach.
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Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets has returned to the club, this time to begin his coaching career with the club’s reserve side, Barça Atlètic.

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The former Spain midfielder has joined Juliano Belletti’s coaching staff as an assistant coach, marking his first official step into management after retiring from professional football.

READ ALSO: Supercomputer predicts Arsenal to retain Premier League title, Man United to make top four as Chelsea miss out

Busquets, 38, started his new role on Monday, August 17, and is also working towards obtaining his UEFA coaching licence. His main task will be to use his experience to help develop young players at the Barcelona reserve team.

Ghanaian trio to work under him

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Abdul Aziz Issah

The 20-year-old left-footed winger joined Barça Atlètic permanently from Dreams FC in July 2026 after two seasons on loan. He scored four goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances for the reserve side during the 2025/26 season..

READ ALSO: Ghana's Abdul Aziz Issah signs permanent deal with Barcelona until 2028: Contract details and everything you need to know

David Oduro

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The 20-year-old left-back joined Barcelona from Accra Lions in 2024 on a three-year deal running until June 2027. Before moving to Spain, he played 50 Ghana Premier League matches for Accra Lions and represented Ghana at U20 level. Barcelona describes him as a quick, attack-minded full-back who is comfortable joining attacks.

Hafiz Gariba

Gariba is a Ghanaian central defender who joined Barcelona's youth setup from Ghana in 2025. He has been developing with the club's youth teams and has featured for the U19 side. Reports have identified him alongside Oduro and Aziz as part of the growing group of Ghanaian talents at the club.

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The return

He spent 15 years with Barcelona's senior team, becoming one of the most important defensive midfielders in the club's history. He made 722 appearances for Barça and won 32 major trophies, including nine La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

READ ALSO: Barcelona reach agreement to sign Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City

He left Barcelona in 2023 and joined Inter Miami, where he played alongside former Barça teammates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez.

Busquets retired from professional football after his spell in the United States and has now returned to the club where he built his career.

First step towards coaching

The appointment gives Busquets the opportunity to learn the coaching profession while working closely with young players.

Barça Atlètic is currently coached by former Barcelona and Brazil international Juliano Belletti, who will work with Busquets as he begins his transition from player to coach.

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