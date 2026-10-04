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Trump warns fraudsters: ‘You will go to prison’ if you steal from Americans

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 13:56 - 04 October 2026
Donald Trump calls on Congress for mandatory prison terms for federal benefit fraud, warning those stealing from Medicare and Social Security will go to jail.
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  • Trump wants fraudsters to face mandatory prison terms.

  • Sentences could double for those caught stealing again.

  • Politicians who knowingly ignore fraud could pay for taxpayers’ losses.

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US President Donald Trump has called on Congress to introduce mandatory minimum prison sentences for people convicted of defrauding Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security programmes.

READ ALSO: Bawumia congratulates John Boadu, newly elected NPP national executives

In a video released on Saturday, October 3, Trump said his proposed legislation would remove probation as an option for people convicted of stealing from the federal benefit programmes.

“ If you steal from the American people, you will go to prison and for a long period of time,” Trump said.

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He said the length of the prison sentence should increase depending on the amount stolen, while repeat offenders should face doubled sentences.

READ ALSO: Freddie Blay alleges Mahama ordered demolition of son’s Polo Beach Club

Trump also proposed tougher consequences for state and local politicians who knowingly allow fraud to continue despite having the authority to stop it.

Under the proposal, officials who know about fraud and fail to act could be held personally liable for the full amount of taxpayers' money lost, he said.

“This legislative proposal will make fraudsters think long and hard before they keep stealing from the American people,” Trump said.

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The proposal is part of the administration's broader push to tackle fraud in federal benefit and healthcare programmes.

READ ALSO: NPP changes party leadership structure, makes flagbearer party leader- Here are the key changes to the party’s constitution

Earlier this year, the administration announced measures aimed at strengthening fraud prevention in Medicare and Medicaid.

Trump concluded his message with a warning to people involved in fraud, saying: “From now on, fraudsters, we're watching you.”

The proposed measures would require action by Congress before becoming law.

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