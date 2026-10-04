Trump warns fraudsters: ‘You will go to prison’ if you steal from Americans
Trump wants fraudsters to face mandatory prison terms.
Sentences could double for those caught stealing again.
Politicians who knowingly ignore fraud could pay for taxpayers’ losses.
US President Donald Trump has called on Congress to introduce mandatory minimum prison sentences for people convicted of defrauding Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security programmes.
In a video released on Saturday, October 3, Trump said his proposed legislation would remove probation as an option for people convicted of stealing from the federal benefit programmes.
“ If you steal from the American people, you will go to prison and for a long period of time,” Trump said.
He said the length of the prison sentence should increase depending on the amount stolen, while repeat offenders should face doubled sentences.
Trump also proposed tougher consequences for state and local politicians who knowingly allow fraud to continue despite having the authority to stop it.
Under the proposal, officials who know about fraud and fail to act could be held personally liable for the full amount of taxpayers' money lost, he said.
“This legislative proposal will make fraudsters think long and hard before they keep stealing from the American people,” Trump said.
The proposal is part of the administration's broader push to tackle fraud in federal benefit and healthcare programmes.
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Earlier this year, the administration announced measures aimed at strengthening fraud prevention in Medicare and Medicaid.
Trump concluded his message with a warning to people involved in fraud, saying: “From now on, fraudsters, we're watching you.”
The proposed measures would require action by Congress before becoming law.
Trump warns fraudsters, if you steal from the American people, you’ll go to prison for a long time. Probation is no longer an option for fraudsters. https://t.co/okCsnzyO7h— Serwaa Amihere, Esq (@Serwaa_Amihere) October 3, 2026
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