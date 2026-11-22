The family of veteran Ghanaian actor, Kwame Dzokoto has announced February 20, 2027, as his burial date, with funeral activities scheduled for February 19 to 21 in Tarkwa and Sekondi.

Kwame Dzokoto will be buried on February 20, 2027, at Ketan District Cemetery in Sekondi.

His funeral activities will run from February 19 to 21, with services in Tarkwa.

The veteran actor died on October 22, 2026, aged 51.

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The family of late Ghanaian actor and political figure Seth Kwame Dzokoto, popularly known as Edziban, has announced February 20, 2027, as the date for his burial in Sekondi in the Western Region.

The funeral arrangements were announced during his one-week observation at Saint Matthew Catholic Church in Tarkwa.

The funeral activities will take place from February 19 to 21, 2027, with the body expected to be laid in state at the forecourt of the parish hall in Tarkwa on Friday, February 19.

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A memorial service will follow at Saint Matthew Catholic Church on Saturday, February 20, before his body is transported to Sekondi for burial at the Ketan District Cemetery.

The family will conclude the funeral activities with a thanksgiving service at Saint Matthew Catholic Church on Sunday, February 21.

Speaking at the one-week observation, the parish priest, Father Michael Owusu, described the late actor as a gift from God and a source of national pride.

He praised Dzokoto's legacy, recalling how his humour on television helped relieve stress and brought laughter to viewers.

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Father Owusu also encouraged Ghanaians to remain committed to their work and strive to leave behind meaningful legacies.