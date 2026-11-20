Wode Maya announces the death of his mother in an emotional tribute

Wode Maya announces the death of his mother in an emotional tribute

Wode Maya announces the death of his mother in an emotional tribute

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has paid an emotional tribute to his late mother, Auntie Maggie, exactly one month after her death. Marking her birthday on November 19, he shared his heartbreak and announced her final send-off date.

Wode Maya paid tribute to his late mother on November 19, exactly one month after her death on October 19.

He recalled her daily prayers, regular calls and the way she stayed awake until he returned safely from trips.

He announced that the family would lay her to rest on January 28 and invited the public to join them.

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Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has paid an emotional tribute to his late mother, exactly one month after her death, as he marked what would have been her birthday on November 19.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, the content creator reflected on the pain of losing his mother, admitting that although he knew the day would eventually come, he never imagined he would have to say goodbye to her so soon.

His mother died on October 19, leaving him struggling to come to terms with her absence.

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Wode Maya said their last conversation about celebrating her birthday had become one of his most precious memories, adding that the past month had been filled with sorrow, tears and an emptiness he was still trying to understand.

The YouTuber, who is currently in Uganda, also shared some of the everyday things he would miss about his mother.

He recalled how she regularly called whenever he travelled, prayed for him daily and stayed awake until he returned home safely, even at his age.

He expressed sadness that he could no longer pick up the phone to tell her about the places he was visiting, the people he was meeting and the experiences he was having in Uganda.

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Addressing her as Auntie Maggie, he wondered who would now take over the special role she played in his life.

“I wish I could hear your voice one more time, listen to your prayers and share my little victories with you,” he wrote.

He added: “If only heaven had a phone line, I have so much to tell you.”

Wode Maya ended the tribute by wishing his mother a happy heavenly birthday and expressing how deeply he missed her.

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He also announced that the family would lay her to rest on January 28, inviting friends, loved ones and members of the public to join them in honouring her life.