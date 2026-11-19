Ghana named among BBC's 20 best places to travel in 2027; See full list

Ghana has been included in the BBC’s list of 20 destinations worth visiting in 2027, earning international recognition for its rich history, cultural attractions, tourism experiences and growing creative scene.

Ghana has been named among the BBC’s 20 best places to travel in 2027, with its 70th independence anniversary, rich heritage and growing tourism appeal contributing to its selection.

The BBC highlighted Cape Coast and Elmina castles, Panafest’s return in 2027, the Beyond the Return initiative and Accra’s thriving arts, fashion, music and food scene.

Ghana’s eco-tourism attractions, including Meet Me There Eco Lodge and Kakum National Park’s canopy walkway, were recognised, with Madagascar joining Ghana as the only African destinations on the list.

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The selection comes ahead of Ghana’s 70th anniversary of independence in 2027, a milestone the broadcaster sees as an added reason for travellers to explore the country and its heritage.

The BBC’s annual travel list was put together by travel editors, journalists and sustainable tourism specialists, with a focus on destinations that use tourism to support local communities, protect the environment and preserve cultural heritage. Ghana and Madagascar are the only African destinations to make the list.

Some of Ghana’s most notable historical landmarks also featured in the recommendation, including the UNESCO-listed Cape Coast Castle and Elmina Castle. Both sites remain significant reminders of the transatlantic slave trade and Ghana’s place in that history.

The return of Panafest in 2027 was another attraction highlighted by the BBC. The biennial festival celebrates Pan-African culture, arts and heritage, making it a major draw for visitors interested in African history, identity and creative expression.

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Beyond its historical attractions, the BBC spotlighted Accra’s changing cultural landscape, describing the capital as a destination with plenty to offer visitors interested in contemporary African creativity.

The city’s art galleries, fashion scene, music culture, particularly Afrobeats, and evolving food experiences were among the attractions mentioned, reflecting how Accra has developed into a destination that appeals to more than just heritage tourists.

Ghana’s community-led tourism projects and natural attractions also helped secure its place on the list.

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Meet Me There Eco Lodge on the Volta coast was highlighted as an example of tourism supporting local development. Revenue from the facility contributes to sanitation and education initiatives in two neighbouring communities, allowing visitors to support projects that benefit residents.

Kakum National Park was also featured, particularly its famous canopy walkway. The attraction consists of seven suspended bridges that give visitors a unique opportunity to explore the rainforest from above, offering views of the forest canopy and its natural environment.

Madagascar was the other African destination featured on the BBC’s list, earning recognition for its remarkable biodiversity and wildlife species found nowhere else in the world.

The broadcaster highlighted the island’s unique animals, including lemurs and the panther chameleon, alongside conservation sites such as Anja Community Reserve and Mitsinjo Reserve, which offer visitors opportunities to experience Madagascar’s wildlife while supporting conservation efforts.

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Full List of the BBC’s 20 Best Places to Travel in 2027

The 20 destinations selected by the BBC for 2027 are:

1. Madagascar

2. Quebec City, Canada

3. Ise-Shima Peninsula, Japan

4. St Helena

5. Salvador, Brazil

6. Okefenokee Swamp, USA

7. Burgundy, France

8. Meghalaya, India

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9. Ghana

10. Daintree, Australia

11. Bohinj, Slovenia

12. Unst, Scotland

13. Gangwon Province, South Korea

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14. Alberta, Canada

15. Sardinia, Italy

16. Christchurch, New Zealand

17. Harghita County, Romania

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18. Cordillera Blanca, Peru

19. Almaty, Kazakhstan