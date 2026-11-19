Fiaxor’s lion legend: How Torgbui Gawu is said to have foiled Dahomey’s attempt to conquer Anlo

Fiaxor’s lion legend: How Torgbui Gawu is said to have foiled Dahomey’s attempt to conquer Anlo

Fiaxor’s lion legend: How Torgbui Gawu is said to have foiled Dahomey’s attempt to conquer Anlo

An oral history from Fiaxor tells how Torgbui Gawu used spiritual strength to defeat a lion sent by Dahomey's king, foiling a conquest of the Anlo State.

By Elizabeth Aidoo

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A historical account preserved in Fiaxor, an island community in the Anloga District of the Volta Region, tells of an alleged attempt by a powerful king of Dahomey to conquer the Anlo State through a spiritual expedition involving a lion and a leopard.

At the centre of the story is Torgbui Gawu Tette Devi, an elderly man remembered by the community for confronting the lion after attempts to kill it with guns reportedly failed.

Passed down through generations, the account forms part of Fiaxor’s historical heritage and is commemorated by a statue depicting Torgbui Gawu confronting the animal.

The Chief of Fiaxor, Torgbui Tsiflo Kofa III, said the incident was linked to the expansionist ambitions of a powerful, one-eyed king of Dahomey who, according to the community’s oral history, had conquered several territories, including Badagry in present-day Nigeria.

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He said the king subsequently turned his attention to the Anlo State, intending to conquer its people and annex their territory to his kingdom.

According to Torgbui Tsiflo Kofa III, the king traditionally consulted oracles before embarking on military expeditions. As part of the preparations for the planned invasion of Anlo, spiritual rituals were performed, resulting in the dispatch of a lion and a leopard to the territory.

The chief explained that the animals were sent ahead of the king’s army to test the strength of the Anlo people. Their safe return was expected to indicate that the territory could be conquered.

However, the expedition did not initially go as planned.

The chief said the leopard was killed at Jato, a community across the lagoon, while the lion returned to Dahomey without completing its mission in Fiaxor.

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He explained that the king and his people initially interpreted the lion’s safe return as a sign that Anlo could be conquered.

A subsequent spiritual consultation, however, reportedly revealed that the lion had failed to enter Fiaxor, which the chief described as an important settlement and the heart of the Anlo State at the time.

“The lion, they’ve been to the place and come back, but there is one single community it’s supposed to enter. If it comes back safely, then it will be okay,” the chief recounted, explaining the message received by the spiritual leaders.

He said the lion was consequently sent back to Anlo, this time with Fiaxor as its destination.

It was during this second expedition that the animal reportedly encountered resistance.

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According to the chief, the lion entered a house belonging to an elderly man’s family, causing panic among residents. Attempts to shoot and kill it were unsuccessful, despite the use of guns.

The intervention of Torgbui Gawu Tette Devi, who was already advanced in age, eventually changed the course of the encounter.

Torgbui Tsiflo Kofa III said Gawu possessed extraordinary spiritual powers and decided to confront the animal himself.

“They were not killing it with guns or anything. Then there was an old man who had also acquired some spiritual powers. He spoke the word, slapped the lion, and all its teeth came out,” the chief explained.

He said the encounter weakened the animal, after which its claws were removed. The lion was eventually shot and killed.

The chief said the incident became a defining moment in Fiaxor’s history, with Torgbui Gawu remembered as the man who prevented the animal from completing its mission.

A statue depicting Gawu slapping the lion has since been erected at the location associated with the encounter, preserving the story for future generations and providing a physical representation of one of the community’s most celebrated oral histories.

Fiaxor’s connection to General Kotoka

Beyond the story of Torgbui Gawu and the lion, Fiaxor holds another place in Ghana’s history as the hometown of the late Lieutenant-General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka, a former senior officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Kotoka was killed during an attempted coup on April 17, 1967. His legacy is commemorated nationally, while his connection to Fiaxor is reflected in a memorial mausoleum and monument erected in his honour.

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The site, which includes a statue of the late general, is among the historical attractions identified by the Anloga District Assembly.

The community therefore preserves two distinct historical narratives, offering visitors an insight into both its traditional heritage and Ghana’s military history.

The Anloga District Assembly has previously identified the Kotoka memorial mausoleum as a notable attraction and proposed transforming it into a modern museum and international research centre.

Fiaxor’s historical sites, including the monument to Torgbui Gawu and the lion, the Kotoka memorial and other traditional landmarks, offer opportunities to document and preserve stories that might otherwise remain confined to oral accounts.

The story of the lion remains particularly significant to the people of Fiaxor, not only because of the extraordinary encounter attributed to Torgbui Gawu but also because of its connection to the wider history and identity of the Anlo State.

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