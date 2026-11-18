El Niño health alert: GHS warns of meningitis and respiratory risks as harmattan nears

The Ghana Health Service has issued a public health alert warning of heightened risks of meningitis and respiratory infections as the harmattan season approaches alongside El Niño. Officials urge proactive community education and early preparedness across vulnerable regions.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has warned of an increased risk of respiratory infections and meningitis as Ghana approaches the harmattan season, citing the anticipated effects of the developing El Niño weather phenomenon.

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In a public health alert issued on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the Service said forecasts by the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) point to high temperatures and other weather conditions that could pose health risks across the country.

The GHS said the anticipated conditions could increase the risk of meningitis, heat exhaustion, dehydration and other climate-related health problems.

It also warned of prolonged dry spells and increased dust levels, alongside the possibility of sudden rainfall and flooding in parts of southern Ghana.

Meningitis

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“As we progress into the harmattan, the El Niño phenomenon can increase vulnerability to respiratory infections and meningitis outbreaks,” the statement said.

The Service urged parents, teachers, traditional and religious leaders, community organisations and local government authorities to intensify public education and encourage preventive practices.

It particularly highlighted the need for increased awareness in the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Savannah, North East and Bono East regions, as well as other vulnerable areas.

An illustration of El Nino

However, the GHS stressed that the developing weather phenomenon does not mean Ghana will necessarily experience a meningitis outbreak.

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“While El Niño phenomenon does not automatically mean that Ghana will experience a meningitis outbreak, the anticipated hot, dry and dusty conditions make early preparedness essential,” it stated.

The warning follows forecasts by GMet of hotter, drier and dustier conditions during the 2026/2027 dry season, with heat stress expected to be most pronounced between February and April 2027, particularly in northern Ghana.

GMet has also cautioned that sudden heavy rainfall and localised flooding could still occur in parts of southern Ghana despite the broader outlook for drier conditions.