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Super El Niño: Full list of 50 countries where heat could kill over 850,000 people as Nigeria leads

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 16:02 - 09 November 2026
Super El Niño: Full list of 50 countries facing over 850,000 projected heat-related deaths as Nigeria leads. Gavi/Nigeria/Adrian Brooks (Image for illustrative purposes)
A Super El Niño event could contribute to over 857,000 additional heat-related deaths globally by March 2027, according to the Climate Impact Lab. Nigeria leads the high-risk nations with 56,100 projected deaths, followed closely by India.
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  • Super El Niño could contribute to 857,400 additional heat-related deaths worldwide by March 2027.

  • Nigeria tops the projections with 56,100 deaths, followed by India with 55,200.

  • The figures are estimates, not confirmed fatalities.

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The Lab’s El Niño Heat Mortality Tracker estimates that about 372,900 additional heat-related deaths could occur worldwide between October 2026 and March 2027 as unusually high temperatures associated with the climate phenomenon continue to affect countries across the globe.

The latest projection forms part of a wider estimate of 857,400 additional heat-related deaths between June 2026, when the current El Niño event began, and March 2027. The researchers say the projected toll is concentrated largely in the Global South, with countries in Africa and Asia facing some of the highest risks.

Also Read: Ghana could lose 550,000 jobs to rising heat by 2040, ILO warns

Nigeria is expected to record the highest number of additional heat-related deaths during the six-month forecast period, with an estimated 56,100. India follows closely with 55,200, while Indonesia is projected to record 29,300.

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People move on a street of Marina in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Temilade Adelaja/Reuters
People move on a street of Marina in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Temilade Adelaja/Reuters

Brazil ranks fourth, with an estimated 19,500 additional heat-related deaths, while Sudan completes the top five with 14,700.

The figures represent estimated additional deaths associated with temperature changes compared with the historical average. They are not confirmed fatalities or projections of the total number of deaths from all causes during the period.

Also Read: Extreme heat puts 70–80% of market women, other Ghanaians at risk of heat-related illnesses

The updated estimates are considerably higher than those published in the Climate Impact Lab’s September 2026 report, which projected 451,000 additional heat-related deaths between June 2026 and February 2027.

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The researchers attribute much of the increase to two changes in the latest assessment. The forecast period has been extended to include March 2027, while observed temperatures for August and September have replaced earlier forecasts. Both months were significantly warmer than anticipated, with August recording the warmest August on record and September the second warmest.

Also Read: Ghana's heat risk is rising faster than electricity access: What a new climate report means for households

Why are these countries facing high risks?

An illustration of El Nino
An illustration of El Nino

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon involving unusually warm surface waters in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. It influences atmospheric circulation and can disrupt normal weather patterns, contributing to higher temperatures and changes in rainfall across different parts of the world.

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The current event has been described as a Super El Niño because of its intensity. Its effects include prolonged periods of unusually high temperatures, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses and deaths.

Also Read: Top 5 essential precautions to take during the rainy season

Extreme heat can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke. It can also worsen existing cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, particularly among older people, young children and those with underlying health conditions.

People who work outdoors, live in poorly ventilated homes or lack reliable access to drinking water and cooling facilities may face additional risks.

Also Read: Why 2025 Ranks as One of the Hottest Years in Human History Revealed – All You Must Know

The Climate Impact Lab’s estimates draw on research examining the relationship between temperature and mortality, while accounting for differences in local climates, vulnerability and communities’ ability to adapt. For months that have already elapsed, the researchers use temperature data from the ERA5 global reanalysis. Their forecasts for upcoming months draw on the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts’ SEAS5 seasonal prediction system.

Measures that could prevent heat-related deaths

Super El Niño: Full list of 50 countries facing over 850,000 projected heat-related deaths as Nigeria leads
Super El Niño: Full list of 50 countries facing over 850,000 projected heat-related deaths as Nigeria leads

The researchers say the projections can help governments, humanitarian organisations and policymakers identify where interventions are most urgently needed.

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Recommended measures include establishing heat-warning systems, expanding access to drinking water, setting up cooling centres and strengthening healthcare services to respond to heat-related illnesses.

Also Read: Health warnings as Western Europe swelters under heatwave

Governments can also introduce protections for outdoor workers, including access to shaded rest areas, drinking water and breaks during periods of extreme heat.

The Climate Impact Lab’s El Niño Heat Mortality Tracker is designed to provide updated estimates and identify vulnerable regions, helping decision-makers direct resources towards interventions that could save lives. The Lab says the tracker will be updated monthly through the end of the El Niño event.

The latest projections underline the importance of preparing for extreme heat before its effects become more severe. Although the figures remain estimates and may change as new observations and forecasts become available, they indicate the potential public health burden facing countries expected to record the highest additional heat-related deaths.

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Also Read: 65% of Ghanaians cannot afford healthy diets – Prof Anna Lartey

Top 50 Countries Impacted by Heat Deaths October 2026 – March 2027

Country

Total additional heat deaths

Range

Nigeria

56,100

± 7100

India

55,200

± 10900

Indonesia

29,300

± 4700

Brazil

19,500

± 3000

Sudan

14,700

± 1800

Thailand

12,200

± 1700

DRC

11,300

± 1600

Chad

11,300

± 1300

Philippines

11,100

± 2000

Niger

8,400

± 1300

Viet Nam

8,300

± 1300

Ghana

7,000

± 900

Burkina Faso

6,900

± 1000

Bangladesh

6,700

± 1600

Mali

6,700

± 1000

South Sudan

6,500

± 800

Ethiopia

6,000

± 900

Cameroon

5,900

± 800

Benin

5,200

± 600

Cambodia

4,500

± 600

Mozambique

4,500

± 700

Uganda

4,200

± 800

Cote d'Ivoire

4,000

± 600

Tanzania

4,000

± 700

Togo

3,600

± 400

Venezuela

3,600

± 600

Somalia

3,400

± 400

Colombia

3,300

± 500

Myanmar

3,200

± 600

Kenya

2,800

± 500

Ecuador

2,500

± 300

Peru

2,300

± 400

Angola

2,200

± 400

Guinea

2,100

± 300

South Africa

1,900

± 400

Madagascar

1,800

± 300

Malawi

1,700

± 300

Malaysia

1,700

± 400

Senegal

1,700

± 300

United States

1,700

± 600

Zambia

1,600

± 300

Central African Republic

1,500

± 200

Sri Lanka

1,400

± 300

Mexico

1,300

± 300

Haiti

1,100

± 200

Sierra Leone

1,100

± 200

Zimbabwe

1,100

± 200

Nicaragua

890

± 100

Yemen

880

± 200

Pakistan

820

± 600

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