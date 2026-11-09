Super El Niño: Full list of 50 countries where heat could kill over 850,000 people as Nigeria leads
Super El Niño could contribute to 857,400 additional heat-related deaths worldwide by March 2027.
Nigeria tops the projections with 56,100 deaths, followed by India with 55,200.
The figures are estimates, not confirmed fatalities.
The Lab’s El Niño Heat Mortality Tracker estimates that about 372,900 additional heat-related deaths could occur worldwide between October 2026 and March 2027 as unusually high temperatures associated with the climate phenomenon continue to affect countries across the globe.
The latest projection forms part of a wider estimate of 857,400 additional heat-related deaths between June 2026, when the current El Niño event began, and March 2027. The researchers say the projected toll is concentrated largely in the Global South, with countries in Africa and Asia facing some of the highest risks.
Nigeria is expected to record the highest number of additional heat-related deaths during the six-month forecast period, with an estimated 56,100. India follows closely with 55,200, while Indonesia is projected to record 29,300.
Brazil ranks fourth, with an estimated 19,500 additional heat-related deaths, while Sudan completes the top five with 14,700.
The figures represent estimated additional deaths associated with temperature changes compared with the historical average. They are not confirmed fatalities or projections of the total number of deaths from all causes during the period.
Also Read: Extreme heat puts 70–80% of market women, other Ghanaians at risk of heat-related illnesses
The updated estimates are considerably higher than those published in the Climate Impact Lab’s September 2026 report, which projected 451,000 additional heat-related deaths between June 2026 and February 2027.
The researchers attribute much of the increase to two changes in the latest assessment. The forecast period has been extended to include March 2027, while observed temperatures for August and September have replaced earlier forecasts. Both months were significantly warmer than anticipated, with August recording the warmest August on record and September the second warmest.
Also Read: Ghana's heat risk is rising faster than electricity access: What a new climate report means for households
Why are these countries facing high risks?
El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon involving unusually warm surface waters in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. It influences atmospheric circulation and can disrupt normal weather patterns, contributing to higher temperatures and changes in rainfall across different parts of the world.
The current event has been described as a Super El Niño because of its intensity. Its effects include prolonged periods of unusually high temperatures, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses and deaths.
Extreme heat can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke. It can also worsen existing cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, particularly among older people, young children and those with underlying health conditions.
People who work outdoors, live in poorly ventilated homes or lack reliable access to drinking water and cooling facilities may face additional risks.
The Climate Impact Lab’s estimates draw on research examining the relationship between temperature and mortality, while accounting for differences in local climates, vulnerability and communities’ ability to adapt. For months that have already elapsed, the researchers use temperature data from the ERA5 global reanalysis. Their forecasts for upcoming months draw on the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts’ SEAS5 seasonal prediction system.
Measures that could prevent heat-related deaths
The researchers say the projections can help governments, humanitarian organisations and policymakers identify where interventions are most urgently needed.
Recommended measures include establishing heat-warning systems, expanding access to drinking water, setting up cooling centres and strengthening healthcare services to respond to heat-related illnesses.
Governments can also introduce protections for outdoor workers, including access to shaded rest areas, drinking water and breaks during periods of extreme heat.
The Climate Impact Lab’s El Niño Heat Mortality Tracker is designed to provide updated estimates and identify vulnerable regions, helping decision-makers direct resources towards interventions that could save lives. The Lab says the tracker will be updated monthly through the end of the El Niño event.
The latest projections underline the importance of preparing for extreme heat before its effects become more severe. Although the figures remain estimates and may change as new observations and forecasts become available, they indicate the potential public health burden facing countries expected to record the highest additional heat-related deaths.
Top 50 Countries Impacted by Heat Deaths October 2026 – March 2027
Country
Total additional heat deaths
Range
Nigeria
56,100
± 7100
India
55,200
± 10900
Indonesia
29,300
± 4700
Brazil
19,500
± 3000
Sudan
14,700
± 1800
Thailand
12,200
± 1700
DRC
11,300
± 1600
Chad
11,300
± 1300
Philippines
11,100
± 2000
Niger
8,400
± 1300
Viet Nam
8,300
± 1300
Ghana
7,000
± 900
Burkina Faso
6,900
± 1000
Bangladesh
6,700
± 1600
Mali
6,700
± 1000
South Sudan
6,500
± 800
Ethiopia
6,000
± 900
Cameroon
5,900
± 800
Benin
5,200
± 600
Cambodia
4,500
± 600
Mozambique
4,500
± 700
Uganda
4,200
± 800
Cote d'Ivoire
4,000
± 600
Tanzania
4,000
± 700
Togo
3,600
± 400
Venezuela
3,600
± 600
Somalia
3,400
± 400
Colombia
3,300
± 500
Myanmar
3,200
± 600
Kenya
2,800
± 500
Ecuador
2,500
± 300
Peru
2,300
± 400
Angola
2,200
± 400
Guinea
2,100
± 300
South Africa
1,900
± 400
Madagascar
1,800
± 300
Malawi
1,700
± 300
Malaysia
1,700
± 400
Senegal
1,700
± 300
United States
1,700
± 600
Zambia
1,600
± 300
Central African Republic
1,500
± 200
Sri Lanka
1,400
± 300
Mexico
1,300
± 300
Haiti
1,100
± 200
Sierra Leone
1,100
± 200
Zimbabwe
1,100
± 200
Nicaragua
890
± 100
Yemen
880
± 200
Pakistan
820
± 600
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