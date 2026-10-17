65% of Ghanaians cannot afford healthy diets – Prof Anna Lartey

Prof Anna Lartey warns 65% of Ghanaians cannot afford healthy diets. Discover her key proposals for food system reforms and climate-resilient indigenous crops.

65% of Ghanaians cannot afford a healthy diet, while 43.5% experience moderate to severe food insecurity.

Prof Anna Lartey has called for increased production of fruits and vegetables, reduced food waste and greater investment in indigenous foods.

She warned that poor diet quality undermines nutrition, school performance, productivity and long-term economic growth.

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Nutritionist Professor Anna Lartey has raised concerns over Ghana’s food insecurity and nutrition challenges, revealing that 65% of Ghanaians cannot afford a healthy diet, while 43.5% experience moderate to severe food insecurity.

Speaking at the 2026 World Food Day commemoration in Accra, Prof. Lartey warned that poor diet quality was affecting nutrition, school performance, productivity and long-term economic growth.

According to a report by Citi News, she called for urgent reforms to Ghana’s food systems to make nutritious food more accessible and affordable, particularly for rural communities that continue to bear a greater burden of food insecurity.

The diet quality still remains a concern. We are failing not only on our nutrition, but we are also undermining school performance, productivity, and long-term economic growth, she cautioned.

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Prof. Lartey urged the government to translate Ghana’s commitments under the 2021 United Nations Food Systems Summit into practical measures to improve food security and nutrition.

Among the interventions she proposed were developing food-based dietary guidelines to encourage healthy eating, increasing the production of fruits and vegetables, and reducing food losses.

She also called for greater investment in indigenous foods, urging the government and relevant stakeholders to promote their cultivation and consumption.

According to her, indigenous foods can contribute to healthier diets because they are nutritious, affordable and resilient to climate change.

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She further highlighted the need for research and innovation to address food waste, particularly when nutritious food is discarded while vulnerable households struggle to access adequate meals.

A system that discards nutritious food while farmers and children’s families go hungry is a broken system, she stated.

An official of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Ayman Omer, said the organisation was working with Ghanaian authorities to address challenges affecting the development of the country’s food systems.

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The Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Professor Dorothy Yeboah Manu, also reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to collaborating with food-related organisations to develop innovative approaches that prioritise nutrition.

Meanwhile, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Zia Choudhury, commended organisations that participated in the food exhibition for showcasing the diversity of indigenous Ghanaian foods.

The event was organised by the FAO and hosted by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research. Participating organisations included the Ghana Food Movement, Food for All Africa, the Ghana Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Blue Skies and the Ghana School Feeding Programme.