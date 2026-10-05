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10 signs that may mean your kidneys are not working properly

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:23 - 05 October 2026
Kidney health
Kidney health
Learn 10 warning signs that may indicate kidney damage, and key risk factors and essential tests for kidney health.
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  • Kidney disease can develop without obvious symptoms, especially in its early stages.

  • Swollen feet, changes in urination, foamy urine, tiredness and itching can occur as kidney disease progresses.

  • Blood and urine tests are needed to properly check kidney function.

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Kidney disease can develop quietly, with many people showing no obvious symptoms until the condition has become more advanced.

The kidneys play an important role in removing waste and excess fluid from the body. When they become damaged and cannot function properly, waste and fluid can build up, potentially causing different symptoms.

According to the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), early chronic kidney disease often has no symptoms, making testing particularly important for people at risk.

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Here are some signs that may occur as kidney disease progresses.

1. Swelling in the feet, ankles or hands

Kidney problems can cause the body to retain excess fluid, resulting in swelling, particularly around the feet, ankles and legs. In some cases, the hands or face may also become swollen.

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2. Changes in urination

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A change in how often you urinate can be a sign of kidney problems. Some people may urinate more frequently, particularly at night, while advanced kidney disease can cause urine output to decrease.

3. Foamy urine

Persistent foamy urine may be associated with protein leaking into the urine, which can occur when the kidney's filtering units are damaged.

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4. Blood in the urine

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Blood in the urine can sometimes be linked to kidney disease. It may make urine appear pink, red or darker than usual and should be medically assessed rather than ignored.

5. Persistent tiredness

Feeling unusually tired can occur as kidney disease becomes more advanced. Problems with sleep and difficulty concentrating may also develop.

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6. Nausea or loss of appetite

As kidney function declines, waste products can build up in the body. This may lead to nausea, vomiting, poor appetite or weight loss.

7. Itchy or dry skin

Generalised itching, dry skin or changes in the skin can occur in advanced kidney disease.

8. Muscle cramps

Muscle cramps, weakness or numbness can occur when kidney function becomes severely reduced and the body's balance of fluids and minerals is affected.

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9. Shortness of breath

Shortness of breath can occur in advanced kidney disease, including when excess fluid builds up in the body.

10. Difficulty concentrating

Some people with advanced kidney disease may experience difficulty concentrating, confusion or problems with memory.

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One of the biggest challenges with kidney disease is that symptoms may not appear during the early stages. This means a person can have kidney damage without knowing it.

People with conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure, as well as those with a family history of kidney failure, may have a higher risk and should discuss kidney testing with a healthcare professional.

Blood and urine tests are commonly used to assess kidney health. A blood test can measure how well the kidneys filter the blood, while a urine test can check for substances such as albumin that may indicate kidney damage.

It is also important not to assume that having one of these symptoms automatically means you have kidney disease. Many of them can have other causes.

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If you have persistent or worrying symptoms, speak with a healthcare professional and get the appropriate tests rather than relying on symptoms alone.

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