Kidney failure: Health expert warns Ghanaian youth over sexual enhancement drugs, energy drink mixtures

Dr Anagli has identified two substances as growing concerns threatening the health and future of young people in Ghana.

Young people are increasingly misusing prescription medicines, recreational substances and dangerous mixtures.

Dr Anagli warns against the indiscriminate use of unregulated herbal products and medicines.

He says misinformation, peer pressure and misleading online advertising are fuelling both trends.

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Ghanaian pharmacist, public health advocate, and digital health communication coach, Dr George Anagli, has raised concerns over the growing misuse of substances and sexual enhancement products among young people in Ghana, warning that the trends could have serious long-term consequences for their health and future.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana, Dr Anagli mentioned two medication-related habits that are particularly worrying. The increasing misuse of prescription and recreational substances and the growing use of sexual enhancement products by otherwise healthy young adults.

If I had to identify two growing concerns, they would be substance misuse and the increasing misuse of sexual enhancement products among young people, he said.

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Dr Anagli said more young people are experimenting with prescription medicines, recreational substances and potentially dangerous mixtures, with some combining substances with energy drinks and other stimulants.

The first is substance misuse. We are seeing more young people experimenting with prescription medicines, recreational substances, and dangerous mixtures, sometimes combining them with energy drinks or other stimulants in the hope of achieving a certain feeling or improving performance, he said.

He warned that continued misuse could result in addiction and other serious health problems.

This trend is deeply worrying because these substances can lead to addiction, affect mental health, damage vital organs such as the liver and kidneys, and ultimately limit a young person’s potential and future opportunities, Dr Anagli cautioned.

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The pharmacist also highlighted what he described as the increasing use of sexual enhancement products among young adults who may not have any underlying sexual health problem.

The second concern is the increasing use of sexual enhancement products, particularly among young adults who are otherwise healthy, he said.

Dr Anagli said misinformation have led some young people to believe that they need sexual enhancement products to perform sexually which is often not true.

He noted that some users resort to unregulated herbal preparations, unknown mixtures or medicines without fully understanding their possible effects.

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According to Dr Anagli, the health consequences can be serious depending on the substances contained in the products.

Depending on what they contain, these products can have serious health consequences, including harmful effects on the heart, liver, and kidneys, especially when taken indiscriminately or in combination with other substances, he warned.

Dr Anagli believes misinformation, peer pressure and misleading advertising are contributing significantly to both trends. “What concerns me most is that both of these issues are being fuelled by misinformation, peer influence, and misleading advertising, particularly on social media,” he said.

He said young people are increasingly making health decisions based on information encountered online rather than seeking advice from qualified healthcare professionals.

Dr Anagli stressed that tackling substance misuse and the inappropriate use of sexual enhancement products requires more than enforcement.

I believe the solution goes beyond enforcement. We need sustained public education, stronger regulation of misleading health claims, greater parental and community involvement, and more healthcare professionals who are willing to engage young people where they are, especially on digital platforms, he said.

He said young people must have access to reliable health information to help them make responsible decisions. “Young people deserve accurate information that empowers them to make informed decisions about their health."

The pharmacist added that he has already started using his platforms to educate the public about the risks associated with substance misuse and sexual enhancement products.

As a pharmacist and public health advocate, I have already begun using my platforms to educate people about these issues, and I hope to collaborate with more organisations, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to expand that effort, he said.

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Dr Anagli said addressing the problem should be viewed as a broader national responsibility, given the potential impact of young people's health on Ghana's future.

Protecting the health of our young people is not just a healthcare responsibility. It is an investment in Ghana’s future.