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The hidden menstrual hygiene mistakes many young women still make, according to health expert

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:43 - 02 June 2026
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Dr. Vanessa Apea
Health expert Dr. Vanessa Apea urges girls and women to change sanitary pads every 4–6 hours instead of waiting until they are fully soaked, highlighting how proper menstrual hygiene improves comfort, hygiene, and confidence.
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  • Experts recommend changing sanitary pads every 4–6 hours, not when fully soaked.

  • Poor menstrual hygiene can affect comfort, body odour, and confidence in school and work.

  • Dr Vanessa Apea calls for better education around menstrual hygiene and women’s wellbeing.

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Menstruation is a natural part of life, yet many girls and women still rely on guesswork when it comes to managing it, especially when to change sanitary pads.

For many, the habit is simple: wait until the pad looks full before replacing it.

But health experts warn that this common practice may be doing more harm than good, affecting not just hygiene, but also comfort, confidence, and daily wellbeing.

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Speaking on Joy Prime, CEO of the Accra London Health Centre, Dr. Vanessa Apea, calls for a shift in how menstrual hygiene is understood and practiced, urging girls and women to move away from visual judgment and instead rely on timing.

Often, a lot of girls wait until the sanitary pad is fully soaked before they change it, she noted.

According to her, this approach should change. Instead of focusing on how full a pad looks, girls and women should pay attention to time as a more reliable guide. “

One thing I always say about pads is: focus on the clock, not how it looks. Ideally, if you're using a disposable pad, you should be changing it every four to six hours.she explained.

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She stressed that this simple adjustment helps reduce prolonged contact between menstrual blood and the skin, improving overall hygiene and lowering the risk of irritation, discomfort, and body odour.

Beyond physical comfort, Dr. Apea highlights a broader concern — how menstrual hygiene practices can influence confidence and daily life.

She noted that poor hygiene or discomfort can affect how girls feel at school and how women carry themselves at work.

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In some cases, it can even impact self-esteem and participation in social or professional spaces. She also connects the issue to a wider conversation about women’s health across different life stages, including menstruation and menopause, stressing that everyday health practices play a role in confidence, empowerment, and equity.

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For her, the message is simple but powerful: menstrual hygiene should not be guesswork. “Watch the clock, not the look,” she advises — a reminder that good hygiene is not about how a pad looks, but about timely care and self-awareness.

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