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Ghana's anti-gay bill faces fresh setback as Speaker Bagbin directs reconsideration days after passage

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:05 - 02 June 2026
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Speaker Alban Bagbin directs reconsideration days after passage
Speaker Alban Bagbin directs reconsideration days after passage
Parliament's recently passed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ bill, has hit an unexpected hurdle after Speaker Alban Bagbin directed the House to reconsider aspects of its passage over concerns about procedural compliance and consensus-building.
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  • Speaker Alban Bagbin has directed Parliament to revisit the anti-LGBTQ bill over concerns about its passage.

  • The Speaker says bipartisan support reflected in the committee report was not clearly demonstrated on the floor of Parliament.

  • President John Mahama says the bill must undergo further legal and constitutional review before it can become law.

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The development comes just days after Parliament approved the controversial legislation on May 29, 2026, following extensive debate and amendments.

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Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, June 2, Mr Bagbin said questions had emerged regarding whether the bipartisan support reflected in the committee report was adequately demonstrated during proceedings on the floor of the House.

Chamber of the Parliament of Ghana
Parliament of Ghana
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According to the Speaker, the committee report indicated unanimous support for the bill from both Majority and Minority members.

However, he noted that the same level of consensus was not clearly reflected during the legislative process in Parliament.

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"It is such a critical matter that we believe there must be consensus. It's not just about passing the bill; it's about implementing it and ensuring it benefits the people," Mr Bagbin stated.

He explained that where a committee presents a report showing unanimous or bipartisan backing, that position should be evident in the proceedings and final decision of the House.

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The Speaker revealed that he had summoned leadership from both sides of Parliament for urgent consultations after expressing surprise that the bill had been fully passed on May 29.

According to him, he had expected the legislation to be laid for consideration rather than completed at that stage.

ALSO READ: Ghana blacklists certificates from 4 Nigerian universities over accreditation concerns

Mr Bagbin also disclosed that several organisations and development partners, including the United Nations, had submitted memoranda and recommendations on the bill before its passage, underscoring the widespread interest in the legislation.

The latest development follows comments by President John Mahama, who indicated that the bill still faces several constitutional and legal hurdles before it can become law.

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Pres. Mahama at the diaspora town hall meeting
Pres. Mahama at the diaspora town hall meeting

Speaking at Chatham House in London on June 1, the President cited concerns about quorum and alleged procedural lapses during the bill's passage.

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"There's still quite a while to go before that bill becomes law," Mr Mahama said.

He explained that because the legislation originated as a private member's bill, it would undergo legal scrutiny by the Presidency and the Attorney-General before any advice is given on presidential assent.

LGBTQ rainbow flag
An LGBTQ rainbow flag

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill seeks to prohibit same-sex relations, advocacy, sponsorship, and promotion of LGBTQ activities in Ghana.

ALSO READ: Accra-Kumasi Expressway to reduce travel time from 5 hours to 2 hours – President Mahama

Although Parliament has approved the legislation, the Speaker's directive means lawmakers will have to revisit parts of the process before it advances further.

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