Top 5 favorites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is widely regarded as one of the most ambitious editions in the tournament’s history. For the first time ever, 48 nations will compete across 16 stadiums spread over the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with the grand final scheduled to take place in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on 19 July.

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With more teams, more matches, and an expanded format, the tournament is expected to deliver unprecedented drama, surprises, and storylines, making it arguably the most unpredictable World Cup of the modern era. But amid all the uncertainty, one question remains: who does the data predict will come out on top?

To answer that, the Opta supercomputer one of the most trusted predictive models in world football simulated the entire tournament 10,000 times before a single ball was kicked.

The results point to five clear frontrunners, with the reigning European champions leading the pack.

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1. Spain — 16.1% Chance of Winning

Spain

Spain are the Opta supercomputer's outright favorites, winning the tournament in 16.1% of all simulations. They are also the only team rated more likely than not to reach the quarter-finals, doing so in over half of all simulated outcomes (52.1%).

Luis de la Fuente's side swept all before them at Euro 2024 and has carried that momentum forward. They sailed through qualifying unbeaten and reached the UEFA Nations League final, where they were only stopped by Portugal on penalties.

The squad is packed with world-class talent. Manchester City's Rodri—fit again and set to captain the side—anchors a midfield that oozes quality. Up front, Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal enters the tournament having racked up 41 goal involvements in all competitions this season, second only to Kylian Mbappé among La Liga players.

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Spain's only weakness? Their World Cup record lags behind their European exploits. Outside of their 2010 triumph in South Africa, they have only reached the semi-finals once in their last 14 World Cup participations.

READ ALSO: 10 players with the most FIFA World Cup appearances in history

Still, the supercomputer is clear: if you want to lift the trophy in New Jersey on 19 July, you will almost certainly have to get past Spain.

2. France — 13.0% Chance of Winning

France, world champions in 2018

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France are second favorites at 13.0%, and this World Cup carries extra emotional weight for Les Bleus. Manager Didier Deschamps, who won the tournament as both a player (1998) and a coach (2018), is set to step down after 14 years in charge once the competition concludes. He will be desperate to go out on the highest possible note.

Leading the attack will be Kylian Mbappé, who takes on the captain's armband for the first time at a World Cup. The Real Madrid star has been devastating in this tournament before, netting 12 goals across the 2018 and 2022 editions and already chasing the all-time record of 16 set by Miroslav Klose.

France did draw one of the tougher groups, facing Norway, Senegal, and Iraq in Group I. That explains why they are rated slightly less likely (60.3%) to top their pool compared to some rivals. But if they navigate the group stage, which they did in 47.9% of simulations, they become increasingly dangerous, eventually reaching the final in over one in five simulations (21.3%).

France has appeared in four of the last seven World Cup finals. History suggests they will be there again.

3. England — 11.2% Chance of Winning

England players celebrating a goal against Greece

It has been 60 years since England last won a major international trophy. Could 2026 finally be their year?

The Opta supercomputer gives Thomas Tuchel's side an 11.2% chance of lifting the trophy—good enough for third favorites. England are also rated the second most likely team to reach the quarter-finals (47.7%), ahead of both Argentina and France.

READ MORE: 10 oldest goalkeepers to play at the FIFA World Cup

Much of the optimism centers on Harry Kane, who has just enjoyed one of the most extraordinary club seasons in recent memory.

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The Bayern Munich striker won the European Golden Shoe and scored an astonishing 61 goals across all competitions, including two consecutive hat tricks to close out the campaign. He arrives in North America in the form of his life.

Kane will be supported by a squad brimming with star quality. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are set to play central roles, and Tuchel showed how deep his options are by leaving out the likes of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, and Morgan Gibbs-White.

England's qualifying campaign could scarcely have gone better: eight wins from eight with eight clean sheets, making them only the second team in UEFA history to complete a qualifying campaign with a perfect record while conceding zero goals.

After reaching two consecutive European Championship finals, belief is building. The supercomputer says England are genuine contenders, not just hopefuls.

4. Argentina — 10.4% Chance of Winning

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Argentina, world champions in 2022

Defending a World Cup title is one of football's hardest feats. No team has managed it in the modern era; the last side to retain the trophy was Brazil, way back in 1962. But Argentina, at 10.4%, is rated the fourth most likely winner by the Opta supercomputer.

The draw has been kind to them. La Albiceleste are placed in Group J alongside Austria, Algeria, and Jordan and are rated the second most likely team (after Spain) to top their pool at 73.0%.

Lionel Messi, now 38 and playing his club football with Inter Miami, will again be the talisman. His 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar is widely considered one of the greatest individual performances in the tournament's history: seven goals, three assists, and a goal in every single knockout round, including the final. Despite his age, he has continued posting remarkable numbers in MLS.

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Alongside Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez give Argentina a formidable strike partnership. The supercomputer has them reaching the final in 18.1% of simulations—a figure that demands respect.

History, however, poses a warning. Of the 17 defending champions who have entered a subsequent World Cup, none have won back-to-back titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

5. Portugal (7.0%) chance of winning

Portugal won the tournament for a second time in the 2024/25 season Getty Images

Portugal are fifth favorites to triumph, as Cristiano Ronaldo seeks the one honor still missing from his trophy cabinet.

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Ronaldo and his great rival Messi will make history this summer when they appear, becoming the first players to participate in six separate World Cups.

After winning the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo is eyeing the chance to bounce back from what was, by his extremely high standards, a poor major tournament at Euro 2024, an event he ended without a goal.

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Ronaldo is the only player to score in five different World Cups, and he will be supplied chances by Bruno Fernandes, who is fresh off a sensational season for Manchester United, where he set a new Premier League record for assists (21) in a single campaign.

Portugal goes into the World Cup with momentum after winning the Nations League under Roberto Martínez. They made it to the last four at a healthy rate of 23.9%.

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Key Talking Points

The co-hosts are long shots. Despite the home advantage, the USA (1.2%), Mexico (1.0%) and Canada (less than 1%) are given only remote chances of winning the tournament. No host nation has lifted the World Cup since France in 1998.

A first-time winner is possible but not likely. In just 35.9% of the 10,000 simulations did a nation win the World Cup for the first time. That means, in almost two-thirds of all projected outcomes, the trophy goes to a nation that has won it before.

Dark horses to watch. The Netherlands (3.6%) and Norway (3.5%) are the most dangerous outside the top seven. Norway qualified with 37 goals—the most of any team—and Erling Haaland scored 16 times in qualifying alone without a single penalty.

Morocco (1.9%) is the highest-rated African side and could cause chaos in a winnable group that includes Brazil.

The Verdict

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on 11 June, and, on the numbers, Spain is the team to beat. But with 48 nations competing across more than five weeks and 104 matches, there is more room than ever for upsets.

France's final farewell under Deschamps, England's long-awaited title push, Messi's swansong bid for back-to-back glory this tournament has storylines to match any in history. The supercomputer has spoken. Now all that's left is to watch the drama unfold.