Goalkeepers dominate the oldest World Cup players list thanks to experience over athleticism.

Egypt's Essam El-Hadary holds the record — playing and saving a penalty at age 45.

The 2026 World Cup could see Guillermo Ochoa add his name to the list.

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When it comes to playing at football's greatest stage, goalkeepers have a unique advantage—longevity. While outfield players burn out their pace and sharpness with age, the best shot-stoppers in the world often defy the clock, relying on positioning, experience, and reflexes honed over decades.

The FIFA World Cup has, time and again, been the arena where veteran goalkeepers have written some of the tournament's most astonishing stories.

This article ranks the 10 oldest goalkeepers to have played at the FIFA World Cup—from near-40-year-old stalwarts to one man who made history aged 45. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, this record table could yet be rewritten.

Why Goalkeepers Last Longer at the World Cup

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It is no coincidence that the all-time list of oldest World Cup players is dominated almost entirely by goalkeepers. Of the top 10 oldest players in World Cup history, nine are goalkeepers — the sole outfield exception being Argentine legend Ángel Labruna in 1958.

Goalkeeping demands brain over brawn: elite reading of the game, command of the penalty area, and composure under pressure — qualities that only improve with time.

10 Oldest Goalkeepers to Play at the FIFA World Cup

1. Essam El-Hadary (Egypt) — 45 years, 161 days

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Essam El-Hadary

World Cup: Russia 2018 | Match: Egypt vs Saudi Arabia (25 June 2018)

The undisputed record holder. Essam El-Hadary is not only the oldest goalkeeper but the oldest player of any position ever to appear at a FIFA World Cup. Born on 15 January 1973, El-Hadary was 45 years and 161 days old when he took to the field in Volgograd as Egypt faced Saudi Arabia — a game that had little riding on it competitively, but everything in terms of history.

What made the moment even more extraordinary was that El-Hadary didn't just make up the numbers—he saved a penalty. Stepping up to deny Mohammed Al-Deayea's spot-kick, he became the first African goalkeeper to save a penalty at a World Cup. It was a fitting coda to an international career that spanned 159 caps and included three consecutive Africa Cup of Nations titles between 2006 and 2010. His gloves from that match were later displayed at the FIFA World Football Museum in Zurich.

At the time of his appearance, three of the managers in the tournament—including Belgium's Roberto Martinez—were younger than El-Hadary himself. The Guinness World Records officially recognizes his feat as the record for the oldest goalkeeper in World Cup history.

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2. Faryd Mondragón (Colombia) — 43 years, 3 days

Faryd Mondragón

World Cup: Brazil 2014 | Match: Colombia vs Japan (24 June 2014)

Before El-Hadary shattered the record in 2018, Colombian goalkeeper Faryd Mondragón held it. Born on 21 June 1971, Mondragón was 43 years and three days old when he came on as a substitute in Colombia's final group-stage game against Japan — a 4–1 demolition that had already secured their passage to the knockout rounds.

His appearance was remarkable for another reason: Mondragón had also played for Colombia at the 1998 World Cup in France, meaning he waited a staggering 16 years between World Cup appearances — the longest gap in the tournament's history. His longevity, calm distribution, and shot-stopping ability made him a revered figure in Colombian football, and his 2014 cameo was a fairy-tale send-off on the grandest stage.

3. Pat Jennings (Northern Ireland) — 41 years, 0 days

World Cup: Mexico 1986 | Match: Northern Ireland vs Brazil (12 June 1986)

Few World Cup appearances carry the emotional weight of Pat Jennings' final international game. The Northern Ireland goalkeeper, born on 12 June 1945, played his last match for his country on his 41st birthday, facing the mighty Brazil in the group stage of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. Northern Ireland lost 3–0, but the legend of Jennings only grew that day.

Jennings was already retired from club football at the time, having returned to Tottenham Hotspur's reserve side specifically to maintain sharpness for the World Cup campaign. His international career stretched an astonishing 22 years and 119 caps — a world record at the time. He was voted Footballer of the Year in England in 1973, played for both Tottenham and Arsenal, and became the first player in English football to make 1,000 senior appearances in February 1983. He held the record as the oldest World Cup player until Roger Milla broke it in 1994.

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4. Peter Shilton (England) — 40 years, 292 days

Peter Shilton, now aged 72, had a playing career spanning three decades | Getty Images

World Cup: Italia 1990 | Match: England vs Italy (7 July 1990)

Peter Shilton is one of the most decorated goalkeepers England has ever produced, and his longevity at the top is extraordinary. Born on 18 September 1949, he was 40 years and 292 days old when England faced Italy in the third-place play-off at Italia '90—his final World Cup appearance.

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That tournament, of course, is remembered for England's agonizing semi-final penalty shootout defeat to West Germany. Shilton was between the posts that night, unable to stop the spot kicks that ended England's run. Yet his performances throughout the tournament were outstanding for a man approaching 41. Shilton earned 125 caps for England, a record that stood for decades, and appeared at three World Cups in total (1982, 1986, and 1990). He remains one of the finest goalkeepers in the history of English football.

5. Dino Zoff (Italy) — 40 years, 133 days

Dino Zoff | Photo via YouTube

World Cup: Spain 1982 | Match: Italy vs West Germany (11 July 1982)

Dino Zoff holds a distinction that no other player on this list can claim: he is the oldest player ever to lift the World Cup. The Italian captain was 40 years and 133 days old when Italy beat West Germany 3–1 in the 1982 World Cup final in Madrid. Not only did he lift the trophy, but he also kept a clean sheet through the final.

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Zoff is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history, ranked third all-time by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) behind Lev Yashin and Gordon Banks. He also holds the record for the longest unbeaten run by a goalkeeper in international football, going 1,142 minutes without conceding between 1972 and 1974. His 1982 triumph was the pinnacle of an extraordinary career, and his World Cup final appearance at 40 remains the oldest anyone has appeared in a World Cup final.

6. Ali Boumnijel (Tunisia) — 40 years, 71 days

Ali Boumnijel | Photo via IMAGO

World Cup: Germany 2006 | Match: Tunisia vs Ukraine (23 June 2006)

A stalwart of North African football, Ali Boumnijel was born on 13 April 1966 and was aged 40 years and 71 days when he started Tunisia's final group-stage game against Ukraine at the 2006 World Cup. Tunisia lost 1–0 to an Andriy Shevchenko goal and exited at the group stage with just one point, but Boumnijel's presence in goal at that age was a testament to his remarkable longevity.

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Boumnijel played much of his club career in France with Bastia and Gueugnon before returning to Tunisia to play for Club Africain. At the international level, he helped Tunisia win the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil—a career highlight that showed he was still competitive at the top level well into his late thirties. He went on to forge a coaching career after retirement, working with the Tunisian national team and clubs across France and the Middle East.

7. Jim Leighton (Scotland) — 39 years, 334 days

Jim Leighton played over 90 times for ScotlandCredit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

World Cup: France 1998 | Match: Scotland vs Morocco (23 June 1998)

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Jim Leighton's story at the 1998 World Cup is one of both personal redemption and footballing endurance. Born on 24 July 1958, he was just six days shy of his 40th birthday when he played Scotland's final group-stage game against Morocco—his last appearance in a World Cup. He had fallen out of favor years earlier after a difficult 1990 FA Cup Final at Manchester United but rebuilt his career magnificently at Hibernian and returned to the Scotland setup with authority.

Leighton played all three group games in France in 1998 and earned the distinction of being the last footballer born in the 1950s to play at a FIFA World Cup. He appeared at four World Cup tournaments in total (1986, 1990, 1998—with a squad place also in 1982), accumulated 91 caps for Scotland, and remains the country's most-capped goalkeeper. He won multiple Scottish titles and the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup with Aberdeen under Alex Ferguson.

8. David James (England) — 39 years, 330 days

David James | Photo via Getty Images

World Cup: South Africa 2010 | Match: England vs Germany (27 June 2010)

David James carried the weight of expectation throughout his England career, often unfairly labelled "calamity James" in the tabloid press. But at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, he was England's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, and made history in the process. Born on 1 August 1970, he was 39 years and 330 days old when England faced Germany in the round of 16 — a match England lost 4–1 in one of the tournament's most one-sided knockouts.

When James started England's group-stage game against Algeria, he became the oldest World Cup debutant at that time (aged 39 years and 321 days), a record later broken by El-Hadary in 2018. Across his career, James made 53 appearances for England and over 600 appearances in English football, representing clubs including Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Portsmouth, and West Ham. At the 2010 tournament, he was reportedly the oldest player in any of the 32 squads.

9. Alfredo Talavera (Mexico) — 40 years, 2 months

Alfredo Talavera, Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

World Cup: Qatar 2022 | Match: Mexico vs Poland (22 November 2022)

Alfredo Talavera became the latest goalkeeper to join this elite group when he represented Mexico at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Born on 18 September 1982, Talavera was around 40 years and two months old when he appeared in Mexico's group-stage campaign—making him one of the oldest players at that tournament.

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A long-serving domestic keeper, Talavera spent the majority of his career in Liga MX with Toluca, UNAM, and Juárez. He came into the national team setup relatively late in his career but proved a reliable option for El Tri. His selection for Qatar 2022 was a reward for consistent performance and professionalism, and he departed the international stage having contributed to Mexico's proud tradition of qualifying for consecutive World Cups. He has since moved into coaching, serving as goalkeeper coach for the Mexico Under-23 side.

10. Mohamed Al-Deayea (Saudi Arabia) — ~39 years

Mohamed Al-Deayea | Atheletic

World Cup: Germany 2006 | Match: Saudi Arabia group stage (2006)

Rounding out the list is Saudi Arabia's legendary goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Deayea, who appeared at the 2006 World Cup in Germany approaching his late thirties—capping off an international career that made him one of the most capped goalkeepers in football history. Al-Deayea earned over 180 caps for Saudi Arabia, an extraordinary total, and represented his nation at the 1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006 World Cups.

His longevity and fitness at the highest level of international football were remarkable, and his inclusion at Germany 2006 placed him firmly in the conversation of the oldest goalkeepers to grace the tournament. Al-Deayea remains a celebrated figure in Asian football and Saudi football culture.

Could the Record Be Broken at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup—hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico—could see another veteran goalkeeper make history. Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa, already a five-time World Cup participant, was born on 13 July 1985 and would be 40 years old during the tournament. Should he play, he would edge into this elite list and potentially threaten some of the ages recorded above.