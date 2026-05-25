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Lionel Messi suffers injury scare 3 weeks before World Cup

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:22 - 25 May 2026
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Lionel Messi sustained an injury scare while playing for Inter Miami | Photo via AP
Lionel Messi sustained an injury scare while playing for Inter Miami | Photo via AP
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  • Lionel Messi was substituted after suffering an apparent leg issue in Inter Miami’s 6-4 win.

  • Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos said the substitution was precautionary due to fatigue and wet conditions.

  • Messi is expected to join Argentina for the 2026 FIFA World Cup later this month.

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Lionel Messi sparked fresh injury concerns after appearing to suffer a leg problem during Inter Miami CF's dramatic 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer on Sunday, May 24.

The Argentine captain, who inspired Argentina to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and won Olympic gold at the 2008 Summer Olympics, was forced off in the 73rd minute after clutching the back of his left leg.

MUST READ: Carlos Queiroz to announce Black Stars 2026 FIFA World Cup squad on June 1

Messi requested to be substituted before calmly walking down the tunnel to the dressing room, offering some reassurance to fans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The match marked the 38-year-old’s final MLS appearance before joining Argentina for their World Cup title defense, which begins on June 16 with a Group J encounter against Algeria.

READ ALSO: Scientists warn FIFA over dangerous heat risks at World Cup 2026

Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos later explained that Messi’s substitution was mainly precautionary due to fatigue and the difficult playing conditions caused by heavy rain in Miami.

“As far as I know, we don’t have a medical report yet, but he was really fatigued,” Hoyos said.

READ MORE: 5 things to consider before picking okada in Accra

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“He was tired, the pitch was heavy, and in situations like that, it’s always best not to take unnecessary risks.”

Argentina is expected to announce their squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup later this week, with global attention once again focused on Messi as he prepares for a record-equaling sixth World Cup appearance.

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