Lionel Messi suffers injury scare 3 weeks before World Cup

Lionel Messi sustained an injury scare while playing for Inter Miami | Photo via AP

Lionel Messi sustained an injury scare while playing for Inter Miami | Photo via AP

Lionel Messi was substituted after suffering an apparent leg issue in Inter Miami’s 6-4 win.

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos said the substitution was precautionary due to fatigue and wet conditions.

Messi is expected to join Argentina for the 2026 FIFA World Cup later this month.

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Lionel Messi sparked fresh injury concerns after appearing to suffer a leg problem during Inter Miami CF's dramatic 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer on Sunday, May 24.

The Argentine captain, who inspired Argentina to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and won Olympic gold at the 2008 Summer Olympics, was forced off in the 73rd minute after clutching the back of his left leg.

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Messi requested to be substituted before calmly walking down the tunnel to the dressing room, offering some reassurance to fans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The match marked the 38-year-old’s final MLS appearance before joining Argentina for their World Cup title defense, which begins on June 16 with a Group J encounter against Algeria.

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Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos later explained that Messi’s substitution was mainly precautionary due to fatigue and the difficult playing conditions caused by heavy rain in Miami.

“As far as I know, we don’t have a medical report yet, but he was really fatigued,” Hoyos said.

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“He was tired, the pitch was heavy, and in situations like that, it’s always best not to take unnecessary risks.”