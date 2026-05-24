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5 things to consider before picking okada in Accra

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:57 - 24 May 2026
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  • Learn the key safety risks and precautions before using okada in Accra.

  • Understand pricing factors and how to avoid being overcharged.

  • Know the legal and regulatory issues surrounding okada transport in Ghana.

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We’ve all faced that desperate moment in Accra’s notorious traffic, watching the clock tick toward an important meeting while vehicles crawl at a snail’s pace.

As sweat drips down your back, an okada rider appears like a two-wheeled angel offering deliverance.

But before you hand over that 20 cedi note, consider this harsh reality: these convenient bikes account for over 30% of road fatalities in Ghana, with most riders operating illegally and uninsured.

That cracked helmet they offer? It’s likely it has survived more crashes than you’d believe. The rider is weaving through traffic at breakneck speed?

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He’s probably not licensed – police reports show 60% of commercial bikes operate without proper registration.

Taking an okada (commercial motorcycle) in Accra can be a quick and convenient way to beat traffic, but it comes with significant risks.

MUST READ: How to avoid potbelly: 7 common favourite foods you must avoid

Before you hop on, here are some crucial factors to keep in mind for your safety and peace of mind.

1. Safety should always come first

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Safety should always come first

The most important consideration is your safety. Okada accidents are unfortunately common due to reckless riding, poor road conditions, and the lack of protective gear.

Always insist on wearing a helmet; never board a bike where the rider doesn’t provide one. If possible, bring your own certified helmet for better protection.

2. Verify the rider’s legitimacy

Verify the rider’s legitimacy
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Not all okada riders operate legally. Before boarding, check if the rider has a valid license and if the motorcycle has proper registration plates.

READ ALSO: Your money isn’t safe in the bank unless you take these 10 precautions

Avoid unregistered riders, as they may not adhere to safety standards and could put you at risk.

3. Be mindful of traffic and road conditions

Be mindful of traffic and road conditions

Accra’s roads can be chaotic, with heavy traffic, potholes, and unpredictable drivers. Okadas are especially vulnerable in these conditions.

If possible, avoid riding during peak hours or on high-speed roads where accidents are more likely. Stick to routes you’re familiar with to minimise risks.

4. Know the legal risks

Know the legal risks

Okadas are banned on major roads in Accra, and both riders and passengers can face penalties if caught.

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READ MORE: 10 food combinations you should never eat for better health

Police crackdowns are frequent, so be aware of the routes where okadas are prohibited to avoid fines or legal trouble.

5. Have an emergency plan

Have an emergency plan

Always carry extra cash in case of unexpected situations, such as a breakdown or medical emergency.

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Share your ride details with someone you trust, including the bike’s plate number if possible. This small step can make a big difference in case of an accident.

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