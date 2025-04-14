G/A: Over 20 students collapsed, hospitalised in Prampram after drinking 'Asana'

More than 20 students from Prampram D/A Basic ‘B’ and Methodist Freeman Basic School in the Greater Accra Region were rushed to the hospital on Monday, April 14, after collapsing during school hours.

Witnesses reported several children showing signs of distress before fainting.

The affected pupils are currently receiving treatment at the Prampram Polyclinic, where medical staff are closely monitoring their condition, as confirmed by Joy News.

Initial reports indicate that the students had consumed asana, a locally prepared corn-based beverage, purchased from a vendor in the area.

The vendor has also been hospitalised following the incident.

The Ningo-Prampram District Health Directorate has launched an investigation, working alongside parents and school officials, to determine the cause of the incident and prevent further harm to other students.

Immediate medical response

The health and safety of the affected pupils must remain the top priority. All hospitalised students should continue receiving comprehensive medical care, including close monitoring for any delayed symptoms.

Toxicology screenings should be conducted immediately to identify the contaminant in the asana drink, as this will guide treatment protocols and help prevent further complications.

The vendor’s condition should also be assessed to determine whether they were a victim of contaminated ingredients or if improper handling led to the poisoning.

Thorough investigation and accountability

A multi-agency investigation involving the Ningo-Prampram District Health Directorate, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), and law enforcement must be conducted to trace the source of contamination.

Authorities should inspect the vendor’s preparation methods, ingredient sourcing, and storage conditions to identify potential lapses.